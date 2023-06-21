Avery High School’s wrestling program has enjoyed a period of sustained excellence that few programs not only regionally but statewide can boast of attaining.

The Vikings were successful in capturing its third consecutive 1A team state title in Greensboro Coliseum on February 18 despite qualifying only eight grapplers for the weekend event, less qualifiers than the schools’ two toughest opponents for the championship, traditional grappling powers Robbinsville High School and Uwharrie Charter Academy. The 2022-23 Vikings turned less into more, as six of the team’s eight wrestlers swept through their brackets to capture an individual state wrestling championship, as well as mounting valuable team points in the process.

