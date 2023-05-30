The Avery High School JROTC Color Guard presents the state and national colors as Tara Andrews and Stephanie Watson sing the national anthem at the opening of the Memorial Day ceremony at Newland Town Square on May 29.
The Avery Community Band, under the direction of Dee Raby, played patriotic songs honoring branches of the armed forces, as well as the songs “Tribute” and “God Bless the USA” during the Memorial Day ceremony.
Gayle Culbreath (representing Daughters of the American Revolution), Bill Dean (representing Veterans of Foreign Wars) and Zeb White (representing Disabled American Veterans) carry wreaths for placement at the Avery County Veterans Memorial during the May 29 Memorial Day remembrance ceremony in Newland.
Symbols of the US battlefield cross, {span}a time-honored military memorial that symbolizes the honor, service and sacrifice of soldiers killed in battle by utilizing {/span}the helmet, rifle and boots, were displayed in memoriam of fallen soldiers during the annual Memorial Day ceremony held at Newland Town Square on Monday, May 29.
Photo by Jamie Shell
Photo by Jaren Gragg
Congresswoman Virginia Foxx shared remarks during the Memorial Day ceremony honoring all who have served and those who made the ultimate sacrifice.
Photo by Jamie Shell
Photo by Sheri Cornett
Kevin Holden presents speaker Cindy Stonebraker Reed with an official VFW commemorative coin following her keynote speech at the 2023 Memorial Day ceremony at Newland Town Square on Monday, May 29.
Photo by Jamie Shell
Kevin Holden presents US Army Capt. (Ret.) Eric Bechard with the Robert Wiseman Distinguished Patriot Award for standing above and beyond in helping out in the community and the VFW at large.
Photo by Jamie Shell
Photo by Jaren Gragg
Newland Christian Church minister Phillip Greene offered a benedictory prayer at the conclusion of the Memorial Day ceremony at Newland Town Square on May 29.
Photo by Jamie Shell
Reverend and US Army veteran Larry Dale Stamey offered a prayer of invocation to open the Memorial Day ceremony at Newland Town Square on Monday afternoon, May 29.
Photo by Sheri Cornett
Vocalist Tim Berry sings "God Bless the USA" with accompaniment by the Avery Community Band at the Memorial Day ceremony on Newland Town Square.
Photo by Jaren Gragg
Pat Ray VFW Post 4286 Commander Kevin Holden welcomes the audience to the 2023 Memorial Day ceremony at Newland Town Square on May 29.
NEWLAND — Residents, veterans dignitaries and guests from across Avery County and beyond gathered on Monday, May 29, at the Newland Town Square for the county’s annual ceremony to honor veterans and remember those soldiers who have left us. The following are some of the scenes from the program featuring multiple organizations and groups converging to pay homage to our heroes.
