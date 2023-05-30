NEWLAND — Residents, veterans dignitaries and guests from across Avery County and beyond gathered on Monday, May 29, at the Newland Town Square for the county’s annual ceremony to honor veterans and remember those soldiers who have left us. The following are some of the scenes from the program featuring multiple organizations and groups converging to pay homage to our heroes.

