NEWLAND — There will be plenty of “horsepower” (not engine related) on display this Saturday, Aug. 5, for the Fifth Annual Avery A&H Draft Pull, held at Heritage Park in Newland, located at 661 Vale Road. Horse pulling teams from around the country will be on hand to compete in both the Mini division and the Draft division beginning with the Minis at noon. Admission is $10/person and the gates open at 11:30 a.m. Although there are some bleachers, fans are asked to bring chairs.
The two-horse teams are members of the Blue Ridge Horse Pullers Association and will have 10 to 14 teams contesting in each division. The association provides the sleds as they are loaded with cinder blocks. Each contest begins with a load of 2,000 pounds, and the weight increases in 1,000-pound increments as the competition escalates. Each pull must go the distance of 28 feet, considered a full pull, to advance to the next level. The winner is the team that pulls the most weight the farthest distance.
