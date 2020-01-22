Brought to you by Mountain Alliance, the Blowing Rock WinterFest silent auction and raffle will be Saturday, Jan. 25, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the American Legion Hall at 333 Wallingford Road in Blowing Rock.
Ever square foot of the American Legion Hall will feature items up for bid for the six-hour period.
"Come to the Blowing Rock American Legion behind the Police Station on Wallingford Street and bid on the many beautiful items, packages, and gift certificates donated by area retailers and businesses," Mountain Alliance said in a statement. "You will find items ranging from lodging at area hotels and inns, spa day packages, packages to area parks, massage and wellness certificates, outdoor adventures, fly fishing lessons, theatre subscriptions, art work by local artists, gift certificates to area restaurants and many, many more.
The 2019 edition had more than $20,000 worth of items donated from more than 200 businesses.
In addition, raffle tickets for baskets of goodies from your favorite shopping stops will be available.
Proceeds from the fundraiser will go directly to Mountain Alliance, a High Country organization that provides a safe and supportive environment to high school youth in Watauga and Avery counties. At Mountain Alliance, students can develop an increased sense of self and their place in the community, a passion for lifelong learning and a commitment to environmental stewardship. Mountain Alliance recognizes these attributes as essential qualities of active and engaged citizens. Auction proceeds will go towards providing more youth programming.
To learn more about the silent auction and WinterFest, visit www.blowingrockwinterfest.com/event/silent-auction-raffle. To make a direct donation to Mountain Alliance, visit www.mountainalliance.org/supporters.
