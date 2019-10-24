BOONE — The Appalachian State University Department of Theatre and Dance presents “The Seagull” by Anton Chekhov, in a translation by Paul Schmidt. The play was Chekhov’s first successful naturalist play and follows the lives of young artists as they navigate life. Performances will take place in I.G. Greer Studio Theatre on the university campus during an extended two-week performance run at 7 p.m. from Wednesday through Saturday, Oct. 30 through Nov. 2, and Nov. 6-9 with a 2 p.m. matinee on Sunday, Nov. 3.
According to director Derek Davidson, “The Seagull,” is a realistic dramatization of people living life.
“It’s a play about people being people,” Davidson said. “It’s a play in which almost nothing happens, but everything happens as well.”
“The Seagull” tells the story of four artists and the romantic and artistic conflicts that arise between them. Set on a countryside estate in Russia, each audience member gets to be a “fly on the wall,” watching the rise and fall of love and relationships of all the characters.
“We don’t see Chekhov’s works produced very often in the High Country,” Davidson remarked, giving yet another reason to see this play.
When this production premiered on the stage in October of 1896, it was an initial failure, but nowadays it is considered one of Chekhov’s greatest plays.
Thirteen student cast members will create “as real a place as possible,” according to Davidson, noting that they range in age and experience, but are all equal in skill level. Two of the thirteen actors are first year students making their Appalachian stage debut in this show. While this is an ensemble work of theatre, there is a quartet of pivotal acting roles, listed in order of appearance: Clayton Paige, a sophomore theatre performance major from Mount Pleasant, as Konstantin; Zoe Dean, a senior theatre performance major from Carthage, as Nina; Zoe Nagel, a first year psychology major and theatre minor from Raleigh, as Arkadina; and Shane Buchheit, a senior theatre arts education major from Cape Coral, Fla., as Trigorin.
Scenic and lighting design is by Michael Helms and Martha Marking is designing costumes for the period play with stage management by senior Bailey Bossow, a senior design and technology major from Clayton.
“I want this to be an immersive experience,” said Davidson. “There is a lot more to relate to than most people think. A lot of what happened then still happens today. I.G. Greer Studio Theatre is a very small venue with only 85 seats and, in such an intimate space, you are able to connect more readily with the characters. You notice little things, such as subtleties in facial expressions and feel the emotions of the characters much more strongly than you would in a typical theatre.”
While Davidson and his cast are making extensive efforts to draw audience members into the content, he stressed that the work is still very much a story about people.
“We are in nature, but we are also watching human endeavor in all its magnitude, pettiness, beauty and sadness,” Davidson said.
Tickets are $7 for students and $12 for faculty/staff and adults. Tickets are available at the Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts box office Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., by phone at 800-841-ARTS (2787) or (828) 262-4046, or online at theatreanddance.appstate.edu. All performances take place in I. G. Greer Studio Theatre located on the east side of campus at 401 Academy Street. The entrance to the theatre is through a red door located on the lower level of I.G. Greer Hall. Parking is available in faculty/staff parking lots after 5:30 p.m., as well as in Rivers Street and College Street parking decks on campus. Parking is free nights and weekends on campus.
Please note that “The Seagull” includes themes of mental illness and suicide; a gunshot is heard during the performance.
