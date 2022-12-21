In fall 2022, Appalachian State’s Department of Theatre and Dance celebrated its 33rd anniversary. Over those three decades, the department has grown to have 23 full-time faculty, 15 in theatre and eight in dance, plus additional adjunct instructors and artists in residence. Currently, the department rehearses and performs in three different locations on App State’s campus: Varsity Gym Dance Studios, I.G. Greer Studio Theatre and Valborg Theatre.
This winter, there will be three main events hosted by the Department of Theatre and Dance, said department chair Michael Helms.
“A Fable for Now” by Wei Yu-Chia and translated by Jeremy TiangMarch 1-5, 2023
Valborg Theatre
Directed by Kin-Yan Szeto, this satirical and allegorical production points out the shortcomings of humanity on many fronts, such as climate change, habitat loss, exploitation and captivity of animals, food production and processing, the increased brutality of war and more. This will be the play’s world premiere in an English-language production.
Student tickets are $10, faculty and staff tickets are $15 and all others are $17.
Spring Appalachian Dance EnsembleMarch 29 — April 2, 2023
Valborg Theatre
The annual spring concert is coordinated by Dance Studies Professor Susan Lutz. Lutz, as well faculty members Marianne Adams and Regina Gulick, are scheduled to have work featured in the ensemble. Student choreographers with work featured in the performance will be announced closer to the event.
Tickets are $10 for students, $15 for faculty and staff and $17 for everyone else.
Tickets are sold through the Schaefer Center Box Office, and can be purchased in person, at the venue door one hour ahead of showtime, by calling (828) 262-4046 or online by visiting https://theschaefercenter.org/tickets/. For more information, including the department’s full 2023 schedule and directions to each of the theaters, visit https://theatreanddance.appstate.edu/.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
