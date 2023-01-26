On Thursday, Feb. 2, the refurbished and revived Appalachian Theatre of the High Country continues its Mast Store Americana Music Series with a double billed concert by Ashley Heath and Her Heathens and a new band on the scene from Asheville called Ashes & Arrows.

Heath was raised in Madison County, NC, in the small town of Marshall located west of Asheville. While growing up in a family of musicians, she began to take her own music more seriously as a teenager and performed regularly with Future Farmers of America high school band. Eventually, Heath ended up at Appalachian State University in Boone as an Anthropology major, yet her desire to be a musician lingered underneath. It was during her time at the college that Heath wrote her first original song.

