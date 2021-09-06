GRASSY CREEK —Motorists traveling on NC Hwy-16 were advised to find an alternative route as first responders rendered medical aid following a fatal head-on collision on the afternoon of Sept. 6.
The wreck occurred at about 3:25 p.m. near the North Fork of the New River Bridge on NC Hwy-16, just north of Healing Springs Road. First responders from multiple agencies — including four medical helicopters — responded to the call.
According to the wreck report written by the North Carolina Highway Patrol, a 2012 Jeep Wrangler was traveling north on NC Hwy-16, when it crossed the centerline, and collided head-on with a southbound 2010 Ford Econoline van. The Jeep then ran off the road where it overturned.
The driver of the Jeep, Amber Culver, 60, of Grassy Creek, was seriously injured and transported by medical helicopter to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist in Winston-Salem.
The Ford was owned and operated by Zaloo’s Canoes in Jefferson and was towing a trailer with kayaks. The driver of the van, Joann Ashely, 45, of Warrensville, was injured and transported by EMS to Ashe Memorial Hospital in Jefferson.
Four other passengers were transported by medical helicopter to Johnson City Medical Center in Johnson City, Tenn. A front seat passenger, Lori Richelle Myers, 49, of Terrell, succumbed to her injuries at the scene. She was restrained by a seatbelt.
According to the Highway Patrol, the on-scene investigation did not indicate impairment as a contributing factor. Currently, the investigation is ongoing.
