Mamie “Mae” Osborne entered her heavenly home on March 13, 2022 at the age of 100.
Mae was born September 29, 1921 in Ashe County, NC to Caldona and Elbert Osborne. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, Delmar Osborne, Wade Osborne and Harley Osborne; and sisters, Faye Hammons and Ethel Osborne.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at 2pm at Big Laurel Mennonite Church with the Rev. Kirby Herman officiating. Burial will follow in the Osborne Family Cemetery.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral service on Wednesday.
Those left to cherish her memory are her special sister-in-law, Marian Osborne of Creston, NC; nieces, Amy Dowell (Jeff) of Mountain City, TN, Avanell Hipkins of Conowingo, MD; nephews, Philip Osborne (Lynn) of Millers Creek, NC and Mark Osborne (Dianna) of Columbia, SC and several other great nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind her beloved cat, Punkin.
Pallbearers will be Philip Osborne, Mark Osborne, Jeff Dowell, Dakota Dowell, and Louie Wilson.
The family would like to thank Geneva Phillips for the loving care you gave to Mae as well as her beloved neighbors and friends Linda and Louie Wilson, Bryce Osborne, Marie and Ed Moody and Ronnie Cox. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts as it was with your help, she was able to live out her life at the home she loved.
The family will be meeting at the home of Marion Osborne, 2558 Little Laurel Road, Creston NC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.