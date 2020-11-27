Mrs. Greta Williams Ferguson, 78, of West Jefferson, N.C., passed away Monday, November 23, 2020 at Margate Health & Rehab Center.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, November 27, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Bethany United Methodist Church Cemetery with the Rev. David Hawkins and the Rev. Steve LeaShomb officiating.
Mrs. Ferguson was born in Ashe County on April 10, 1942 to the late Glenn Walter and Maude Evangeline Keller Williams. She worked as a medical secretary for Dr. C.E. Miller. Greta was a very active lifelong member of Calvary United Methodist Church. She always had a smile on her face and willing to help her family and friends. She was a loving mother, grandmother and sister; she will be greatly missed by all.
She was also preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Craig Ferguson, Sr. on October 11, 2010; a sister, Judy Branch.
Mrs. Ferguson is survived by a son, Keg Ferguson and wife, Carolyn, of West Jefferson; a daughter, Lynn Ferguson, of West Jefferson; three sisters, Sandy Lemly and husband, Fred, of Fleetwood, Linda McCraw, of Fleetwood and Pat Long, of Belmont; four grandchildren, Josh Ferguson, of Wilkesboro, Rachel Delgrande and husband, Bryce, of Boston, Kristen Staley and husband, Troy, of Angier and Brad Call and wife, Amanda, of Denver, CO; seven great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews also survive.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Calvary United Methodist Church Women’s Society, 655 Rock Quarry Road, Fleetwood, NC 28626.
You may give the family your condolences at our website boonefuneralhome.com
Boone Family Funeral Home of West Jefferson is in charge of these arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.