RALEIGH — Gov. Roy Cooper announced March 2 that all frontline essential workers in Phase 3 can begin to get their vaccine March 3 while some groups in Phase 4 can receive their vaccine beginning March 24.
"Our essential frontline workers have remained on the job throughout this pandemic and I'm grateful for their work," Cooper said at the March 2 press conference.
Before Cooper's announcement, Phase 3 was originally open to only educators with it opening up to the other groups in the phase on March 10. The rest of Phase 3 includes first responders and emergency personnel such as police, firefighters and rescue workers. It also includes people who are working in manufacturing, grocery stores, government workers and clergy, among others.
Beginning March 24, those with medical conditions that put them at a higher risk for severe COVID-19 illness and those who live in certain congregant living facilities in Phase 4 can get their vaccine. Currently, North Carolina is in the first three phases of its vaccine rollout plan for those over 65, health care workers and frontline essential workers.
More information on Phase 4 can be found at covid19.ncdhhs.gov/vaccines/find-your-spot-take-your-shot/deeper-dive-group-4.
Secretary of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Mandy Cohen also said that some vaccine providers may not be able to move to the rest of Phase 3 due to high demands in the current groups. AppHealthCare — the regional health department — confirmed it had received permission to move to the rest of Phase 3 prior to the announcement.
Cooper said the ability to move forward to the rest of phase 3 and 4 is because of the rates of vaccinations and increased vaccine supply to the state. Nearly 300,000 first COVID-19 doses is set to arrive in the state this week Cohen said.
"We've been able to move this quickly because of the great work of the people of North Carolina," Cooper said. "
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.