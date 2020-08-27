Faith and religion are important parts of life in Ashe County. Whether a Sunday morning service, a Wednesday evening gathering or a special event, there are many ways to get involved in the spiritual community of the area. Check out the listings below for contact information for most area churches and other religious organizations.
Appalachian Church
Rev. Steve Ashley
P.O. Box 1115
Jefferson, NC 28640
(336) 977-2911
Apple Grove Baptist Church
Rev. Jullian Owen
553 Ripshin Road
Lansing, NC 28643
Ashe Baptist Association
Rev. David Blackburn
P.O. Box 850
Jefferson, NC 28640
(336) 246-5631
Ashe County Worship Center
Rev. Chuck Call
863 Ray Taylor Road
West Jefferson, NC 28694
(336)846-1189
Ashe Presb. Church in America
Rev. Herb Parunak
220 Lynch Colvard Road
Jefferson, NC 28640
(336) 246-2979
Bald Mountain Baptist Church
Rev. John Elledge
1460 Bald Mountain Road
West Jefferson, NC 28694
(336) 877-1550
Baldwin Community Church
Rev. Kenneth Grubb
1549 NC Hwy 194 S.
Todd, NC 28684
Baptist Chapel
Rev. Tommy McClure
142 Ray Davis Road
Lansing NC 28643
(336) 384-2888
Beaver Creek Baptist Church
Rev. Johnny Goodman
3895 Bare Creek Road
Jefferson, NC 28640
(336) 982-3524
Beaver Creek Christian Church
Rev. Loren Lung
1676 Beaver Creek School Road
West Jefferson, NC 28694
(336) 846-3795
Ben Bolen Baptist Church
Rev. Willis Rash
2835 Three Top Road
Creston, NC 28615
(336) 385-6443
Bethany United Methodist Church
Pastor Dan Money
495 Hwy 194 South
West Jefferson, NC 28694
(336) 877-2801
Bethel Baptist Church
Rev. Daniel Peak
15366 Old Hwy 16
Grassy Creek, NC 28631
(336) 384-1091
Big Flatts Baptist Church
Rev. Billy Norris
466 Stony Ford Road
Deep Gap, NC 28618
(828) 964-8837
Big Laurel Baptist Church
Rev. Mike Trivette
621 Trivette Hollow Road
Creston, NC 28615
(336) 385-9684
Big Laurel Christian Union
Rev. Darrell Graybeal
2550 Big Laurel Road
Creston, NC 28615
(336) 385-3054
Big Laurel Mennonite Church
Rev. Kirby Herman
5500 Big Laurel Road
Creston, NC 28615
(336) 385-6136
Big Springs Baptist Church
Rev. JB Ham
316 Honeysuckle Lane
Lansing, NC 28643
Blackburn’s Tabernacle
Rev. J.D. Walton
(336) 877-1962
Blue Ridge Baptist Church
Rev. Teddy Shatley
168 Gunm Ridge Road
Jefferson, NC 28640
(336) 982-3273
Calvary Baptist Church
Rev. Kirby McNeill
P.O. Box 1104
West Jefferson, NC 28694
(336) 846-7482
Calvary Freewill Baptist Church
Rev. Sonny Thomas
3020 Old Wilkesboro Road
Jefferson, NC 28643
(336) 982-4743
Calvary United Methodist Church
Rev. Brian Cornell
Jefferson, NC 28684
Chesnut Hill Baptist
Rev. Chris Cox
139 Clearview Lane
Laurel Springs, NC 28644
Chestnut Hill United Methodist
Rev. Rob Brooks
422 Nathans Creek School Road
Crumpler, NC 28617
(336) 977-1377
Christian Believers Assembly
Rev. J.B. Hamm
316 Honeysuckle Lane
Lansing, NC 28643
(336) 384-3107
Christian Unity Baptist Church
Rev. Michael Carter
391 Walter Dr.
West Jefferson, NC 28694
(828) 773-3891
Clifton Baptist Church
Rev. Jimmy Galgano
780 McNeil Road
Lansing, NC 28643
(336) 384-1164
Clifton United Methodist
Rev. Margaret Wannemaker
P.O. Box 187
Warrensville, NC 28693
Cornerstone Fellowship
Rev. Todd Brewer
232 Frank Witherspoon Road
Jefferson, NC 28640
(336) 982-3741
Creston United Methodist
Pastor Rich Magnuson
160 Worth Chapel Road
Creston, NC 28615
(336) 384-1186
Faith Chapel Christian Church
Rev. Dominick Mongiove
141 Campbell Glen Lane
Fleetwood, NC 28626
(336) 877-4249
Farmers Memorial Baptist Church
Rev. Danny Farmer
789 North Flattwoods Road
Creston, NC 28615
(336) 385-6642
First Asembly of God
Rev. Keith Styron
210 Faw Roland St.
Jefferson, NC 28640
(336) 246-4444
Flat Grove Union Baptist Church
Rev. Joey McClure
2517 Big Piney Creek Road
Lansing, NC 28643
(336) 384-1556
Fletcher Memorial
Rev. Cory Halsey
P.O. Box 65
Jefferson, NC 28640
(336) 846-9642
Friendly Grove Baptist Church
Rev. Kevin York
444 Buck Mountain Road
West Jefferson, NC 28694
(336) 246-3820
Friendship Baptist Church
Rev. Russell Hart
891 Friendship Baptist Church Road
Jefferson, NC 28640
(336) 982-2080
Glendale Springs Presbyterian
Elder Sidney Crunk
P.O. Box 248
Glendale Springs, NC 28629
God Will Missionary Baptist Church
Rev. Allen Huffman
415 Ashe Central School Road
Jefferson, NC 28640
(336) 982-3717
Grassy Creek United Methodist
Rev. Harold Parks
169 Denise Dr.
West Jefferson, NC 28694
Greenes Chapel Baptist Church
Rev. Jimmy Eldreth
7891 NC Hwy 194 N
Lansing, NC 28643
(336) 877-7296
Happy Trails Cowboy Church
Rev. Roger Blevins
795 Gather Poe Road
Laurel Springs, NC 28644
(336) 982-3016
Healing Springs Baptist Church
Rev. Kevin Jones
854 Virgil Greer Road
Lansing, NC 28643
(336) 384-2024
Helton United Methodist Church
Rev. Casey McKenna
16003 Hwy 194 N
Lansing, NC 28643
(336) 359-8144
Highlands Community
Rev. Alan Ambrose
531 Glenbare Road
Jefferson, NC 28640
(828) 406-5416
Holy Trinity Episcopal
Rev. Kim Becker
(336)982-3076
Jefferson United Methodist Church
Rev. David Lawrence
115 East Main Street
Jefferson, NC 28640
(336) 877-1672
Landmark Baptist Church
Rev. Fred Steelman
P.O. Box 52
Glendale Springs, NC 28629
(828) 234-8458
Lansing Community Unity Baptist Church
Rev. Joe Riley Blevins
886 Audrey Tuner Road
Crumpler, NC 28617
(336) 982-2786
Lansing Presbyterian
Elder John Powers
P.O. Box 65
Lansing, NC 28643
Laurel Fork Presbyterian
Elder Jeff Bumgardner
P.O. Box 5
Laurel Springs, NC 28644
Laurel Knob Baptist Church
Rev. Dr. Jim Rash
2945 Bald Mountain Road
West Jefferson, NC 28694
(336) 246-7050
Liberty Regular Baptist
Rev. Russel Sheets
P.O. Box 143
Glendale Springs, NC 28629
(336) 982-2522
Little Laurel United Methodist
Rev. Ricky Mitchell
616 Three Top Road
Creston, NC 28615
(336) 385-6260
Meadowview Mennonite
Rev. Dan Hess
323 Whenlin Ridge Road
Lansing, NC 28643
Midway Baptist Church
Rev. Steve LeaShomb
1670 Mount Jefferson Road
West Jefferson, NC 28694
(336) 246-2012
Mission Home Baptist Church
Rev. Lawrence Goodman
1363 Paul Goodman Road
Fleetwood, NC 28626
(336) 877-6107
Morning Star Baptist
Rev. Jamie Denny
P.O. Box 91
Warrensville, NC 28693
(336) 384-9326
Mount Jefferson Baptist Church
Rev. Keith Casey
P.O. Box 388
Jefferson, NC 28640
(336) 877-7691
Mount Jefferson Presbyterian Church
Rev. Will Hayward
P.O. Box 782
West Jefferson, NC 28694
(336) 846-7481
Mount Laurel Moravian Fellowship Church
Rev. Ted Burcaw
8586 Hwy 88
Laurel Springs, NC 28644
Mount Olive Baptist Church
Rev. Derrick Hodges
204 Leather Hinge Dr.
Wilkesboro, NC 28697
(336) 262-5373
Mount Paddy Christian Union
Rev. Tim Roten
P.O. Box 820
Jefferson, NC 28640
(336) 846-3174
Mount Vernon Baptist Church
Rev. Bennie Roten
940 NC Hwy. 88 East
Jefferson, NC 28640
Mount View Independent Methodist
Rev. Tommy Stevens
(336) 385-1225
Mount Zion Baptist
Rev. Fred Richardson
236 Richardson Hollow
Lansing, NC 28643
Nathan’s Creek United Methodist
Rev. Rob Brooks
422 Nathans Creek Sch. Road
Crumpler, NC 28617
(336) 977-1377
New River Baptist Church
Rev. Wayne Jones
227 Buffalo Meadows Road
West Jefferson, NC 28694
(336) 877-4360
North Beaver Baptist Church
Rev. Rick Miller
3991 Hwy. 221 N
Jefferson, NC 28640
(336) 982-8658
Oak Grove Union Baptist
Rev. George Grubb
174 LeChemain Dr.
West Jefferson, NC 28694
Oak Hill Baptist Church
Rev. JC Darnell
736 Carl Eastridge Road
Warrensville, NC 28693
(336) 385-6824
Obids Baptist Church
Rev. Mark Harless
458 Will Vannoy Road
West Jefferson NC 28694
(336) 877-1553
Old Fields Baptist Church
Rev. Larry Powers
124 Dillard Dr.
Jefferson, NC 28640
(336) 246-9073
Orion Baptist Church
Rev. Steven Allen
261 Mt. View Dr.
Jefferson, NC 28640
(336) 977-6160
Peace Haven Community Church
Rev. Bill Miller
211 Bill Miller Lane
Deep Gap, NC 28618
Pilot Mountain Baptist Church
Rev. Keith Woodie
P.O. Box 1421
West Jefferson, NC 28694
(336) 982-4037
Pine Grove Union Baptist
Rev. Joey McClure
2517 Big Piney Creek Road
Lansing, NC 28643
(336) 384-1556
Pine Swamp Baptist Church
Rev. Steve Viers 793 Gather Poe Road
Laurel Springs, NC 28644
(336) 977-9373
Pleasant Hill Church
Rev. Terry Woods
534 Roaring Fork Road
Creston, NC 28615
(336) 385-5571
Pleasant Home Baptist Church
Rev. Lonnie Carpenter
115 Rayfield Acres Road
West Jefferson, NC 28694
(336) 977-0654
Pleasant View Separate Baptist
Rev. Dwight Shepard
Lansing, NC 28643
Pleasant Grove Baptist
Rev. Roosevelt Carlton
293 Clearview Road
Moravian Falls, NC 28654
(336) 921-2515
Pond Mountain Primitive Baptist
Elder Eddie G. Lyle
1521 Elliott Road
West Jefferson, NC 28694
(336) 384-2114
Rich Hill Union Baptist
Rev. Tommy Dollar
2702 Frank Dillard Road
West Jefferson, NC 28694
Riverview Baptist Church
Rev. Evan Moore
195 Grandfather Pine Dr.
Fleetwood, NC 28626
(336) 877-3098
Sabbath Home Baptist Church
Earl & Dottie Goss
1938 E Little Horse Creek Road
Lansing, NC 28643
Senter Primitive Baptist
Bob H. Absher
183 Old Ridge Road
Crumpler, NC 28617
Seventh-Day Adventist Church
Rev. Kevin Morgan
(336) 384-2840
Shelter Baptist Church
Rev. Mike Mahaney
1281 Windy Hill Road
Fleetwood, NC 28626
Shiloh Baptist Church
Rev. Warner Eller
602 Roy Goodman Road
Crumpler NC 28617
(336) 982-4078
Silas Creek Union Baptist Church
Rev. Danny Miller
1027 Big Windfall Road
Lansing, NC 28643
Smethport Baptist Church
Rev. Phil Arnold
180 Smethport Dr.
West Jefferson, NC 28694
Smethport United Methodist
Rev. Margaret Wannemacher
P.O. Box 187
Warrensville, NC 28693
Southfork Baptist Church
Rev. David Cooper
157 Southfork Church Road
Todd, NC 28684
(336) 877-8777
St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church
Father Cory Catron
P.O. Box 1
Jefferson, NC 28640
(336) 246-9151
St. John’s Baptist
Rev. Roosevelt Carlton
293 Clearview Road
Moravian Falls, NC 28654
(336) 921-2515
St. Mary’s Episcopal Church
Rev. Kim Becker
400 Beaver Creek School Road
West Jefferson, NC 28694
(336) 982-3076
Sturgills Baptist Church
Rev. Lloyd Day
1301 Claybank Road
West Jefferson, NC 28694
Sugar Tree Baptist Church
Rev. Jimmy Greer
554 Monroe Miller Road
Lansing, NC 28643
Sutherland United Methodist Church
Rev. Ricky Mitchell
616 Three Top Road
Creston, NC 28615
(336) 385-6260
Three Forks Baptist Church
Carroll Roten
2422 Rich Hill Road
Creston, NC 28615
Three Top Baptist
Rev. Bluford Eldreth
P.O. Box 123
Jefferson, NC 28640
Transou United Methodist
Rev. Rob Brooks
422 Nathans Creek School Road
Crumpler, NC 28617
(336) 977-1377
Trinity Baptist Church
Rev. Nathan Caprolie
P.O. Box 190
Deep Gap, NC 28618
(828) 262-5751
Tuckerdale Baptist Church
Rev. Larry Shepard
525 Country Lane
Lansing, NC 28643
Union Baptist Church
Tim & Roxane Roten
1114 Bee Tree Road
Lansing, NC 28643
Valley Home Baptist
Rev. Ken Homes
Creston, NC 28615
Victorious Life Lutheran
Rev. Lambert Gabbert
(336) 982-2498
Wagoner Baptist Church
Rev. Darrell Poole
115 Wagoner Access Rd
Jefferson, NC 28640
(336) 846-1140
Warrensville Baptist Church
Rev. Wade Huntsinger
P.O. Box 241
Warrensville, NC 28697
Warrensville United Methodist Church
Rev. Margaret Wannemacher
P.O. Box 187
Warrensville, NC 28693
(336) 384-3391
Welcome Home Baptist Church
Rev. Lonnie Jones
12479 Old Hwy. 16
Grassy Creek, NC 28631
(336) 384-3188
West Jefferson Church of Christ
Rev.Timothy Canup
(336) 246-5615
West Jefferson First Baptist Church
Rev. Michael Lea
225 Knollview Dr.
Jefferson, NC 28640
(336) 846-2535
West Jefferson United Methodist Church
Rev. Dan Gaddy
P.O. Box 826
West Jefferson, NC 28694
(336) 246-5292
Zion United Methodist Church
Rev. David Hawkins
(828) 429-3872
