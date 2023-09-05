mamava.jpg

WEST JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Public Library has been awarded a $22,000 grant to be used to create a dedicated space to serve breastfeeding families. This project is supported by grant funds from the Institute of Museum and Library Services under the provisions of the federal Library Services and Technology Act as administered by the State Library of North Carolina, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.

These federal funds are investments that help libraries deliver relevant and up-to-date services for their communities. At Ashe County Public Library the LSTA grant will allow for the installation of a freestanding lactation pod, as well as providing related library materials and programs. AppHealthCare has agreed to partner with the library to provide additional support and information to families.

  

