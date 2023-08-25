Untitled design — 1
WEST JEFFERSON — Ashe County Little Theatre presents A Musical Variety Show and a Short Play Series on Saturday, Aug. 26 at 7:30 p.m. at the Ashe Civic Center. Fifteen performance acts and five 10-minute plays will round out the evening.

In partnership with the NC Playwrights Forum, the five 10-minute plays were written and submitted and chosen for production. The play’s subject matter are funny, surprising and heartfelt all in 10 minutes. Plays written by Bruce Hurley, Brian H. Bornstein, Mike Brannon, Sally Kinka and Clinton Festa. The directors include Jim Williams, Sally Kinka, Michael Howell and Jody Cheek. Actors include Les Miller, Nathaniel Maynard, Michael Howell, Maureen Dintino, Dolores Miller, Jim Williams, Kaiyah Miller, Misty Miller, Edie Miller, Mark Dioro, Shyloh Farmer and Jody Cheek.

  

