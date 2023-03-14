WEST JEFFERSON — Ashe County Little Theatre presents the magical romantic. comedy, Bell, Book and Candle. The production will be Thursday-Saturday, March 16-18 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, March 19 at 2 p.m. at the Ashe Civic Center in West Jefferson. The Ashe County Little Theatre is an all-volunteer organization producing four productions a year.
The play is set in Brooklyn in the winter 1962 when Gillian Holroyd a modern-day witch meets her neighbor, Shep Henderson. With a little magic and help from Pyewacket, the pair find themselves enamored. A nosey witchy aunt and brother and a book publisher causes lots of laughs as Shep and Gillian fall in love. But what is the cost of this new found love?
The ensemble cast includes Sommer Ray as Gillian, Patrick Butler as Shep, Jill Gambill as Aunt Queenie, Cynthia Harless as Nicky, Melissa Edmondson as Sidney Redlitch and special guest star, Manny Edmondson as Pyewacket.
Bell, Book and Candle is directed by Jim Williams with stage manager Jody Cheek. The production has over 20 volunteers that have helped with backstage, tech and behind the scenes to make this production happen. The show is produced by Rebecca Williams.
The Ashe County Little has online ticketing at www.ashecountylittletheatre.org or www.ashecountyarts.org The tickets may be purchased with a credit card. Tickets will still be available by calling (336) 846-2787 or visiting the Ashe Arts Center. Tickets may be purchased at the at each performance an hour before show time. Tickets are $20 for adults and $7.20 for students which includes taxes and fees.
