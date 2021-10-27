The following information was provided by Appalachian Health Care. Restaurants and food stands are inspected one to four times per year, based on risk frequency, and institutional food service facilities are inspected four times per year.
Oct. 11
Ashe County High School cafeteria, located at 184 Campus Drive in West Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 99.5. The public school lunchroom received a half-point demerit for using improper cooling methods. Ashe County High School cafeteria received a 99 and a 98.5 in its previous two inspections.
Oct. 12
Coffee House 903, located at 21 Beaver Creek School Road in West Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 90. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for not having a certified food protection manager on staff, a one-point demerit for not meeting person in charge requirements, a one-point demerit for improper employee drink placement, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper hot holding temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a half-point demerit for not having consumer advisories and a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces. Coffee House 903 received a 92 and a 93 in its previous two inspections.
Oct. 13
McDonald’s, located at 11 Ashemont Drive in West Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 96.5. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper timing procedures and a half-point demerit for improperly dried utensils. McDonald’s received a 95 and a 96.5 in its previous two inspections.
Oshu House, located at 920 S. Jefferson Ave. in West Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 97.5. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces and a one-point demerit for unmaintained plumbing. Oshu House received a 97 and a 97.5 in its previous two inspections.
Oct. 14
Winner’s Circle, located at 825 E. Main Street in Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 92.5. The restaurant received a half-point demerit for improper employee drink placement, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a three-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a one-point demerit for improperly stored and labeled toxic substances, a one-point demerit for improper contamination prevention and a half-point demerit for unmaintained equipment. Winner’s Circle received a 92 and a 93 in its previous two inspections.
Oct. 18
CJ’s Grocery, located at 9270 N.C. 194 in Lansing, received an “A” grade and a final score of 95.5. The meat market received a two-point demerit for improper hand washing, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces and a one-point demerit for improperly stored and labeled toxic substances. CJ’s Grocery received a 98.5 in its previous inspection.
Miller’s Country Store, located at 2144 N.C. 88 W. in West Jefferson, received a “B” grade and a final score of 86.5. The food stand received a one-point demerit for not having a certified food protection manager on staff, a one-point demerit for not meeting person in charge requirements, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a three-point demerit for improper hot holding temperatures, a three-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a one-point demerit for improperly stored and labeled toxic substances, a half-point demerit for using unapproved thawing methods, a one-point demerit for improper contamination prevention, a half-point demerit for unmaintained equipment, a half-point demerit for unmaintained warewashing facilities and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Miller’s Country Store received a 91 in each of its previous two inspections.
Pizza Hut, located at 146 North View Drive in Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 95.5. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a one-point demerit for improper pest protection, a one-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces, a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities and a half-point demerit for an improperly located employee vape charger. Pizza Hut received a 96 and a 97.5 in its previous two inspections.
The Log House Uptown, located at 117 Backstreet in West Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 93. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper timing procedures, a half-point demerit for unmaintained equipment, a one-point demerit for unmaintained plumbing, a one-point demerit for restroom doors not being self-closing, a half-point demerit for unmaintained refuse areas, a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities and a half-point demerit for not meeting lighting and ventilation requirements. The Log House Uptown received a 92.5 and a 90.5 in its previous two inspections.
Oct. 20
New River Brewing Taproom and Eatery, located at 108 S. Third Ave. in West Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 96. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for unmaintained handwashing sinks, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a one-point demerit for using improper cooling methods and a half-point demerit for not having chlorine test strips. New River Brewing Taproom and Eatery received a 96.5 and a 95.5 in its previous two inspections.
Oct. 21
Ashe County Detention Center kitchen, located at 140 Government Circle in Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 97. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a half-point demerit for using improper cooling methods, a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces and a half-point demerit for not meeting ventilation requirements. Ashe County Detention Center kitchen received a 97 and a 96.5 in its previous two inspections.
Oct. 25
Bojangles, located at 158 Northview Drive in Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 96.5. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper hot holding temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures and a half-point demerit for improperly dried utensils. Bojangles received a 96 and a 94 in its previous two inspections.
