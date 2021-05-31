Nestled in a historic 1930s Works Progress Administration building in downtown West Jefferson, the Ashe County Arts Council has long been committed to promoting the arts as a hallmark of an active, engaged community.
Located at 303 School Avenue, the building provides local artists and craftsman with a place to come together and showcase their work through a variety of concerts, literary events, meetings and rentals each year. The Arts Center also boasts a gallery shop that sells the work of more than 100 artists and crafts artisans.
Aside from its downtown arts space, the Ashe Arts Council also operates out of the Ashe Civic Center, a 282-seat theatre space that serves as the home of the Ashe County Little Theatre, a community-based volunteer theater group that performs a fine variety of shows each year.
In 2021 the Ashe County Little Theatre will be producing three live radio productions during the Summer and Fall. Check out the Art Council’s website www.ashecountylittletheatre.org for the dates and titles. The Art Council regrets that they will not be doing their live theatre productions in 2021 but are currently working hard to create a full season of shows in 2022. For more information please call (336) 846-2787 or email us at ashecountylittletheatre@gmail.com.
This summer marks the return of the Fridays in the Park Concert Series. Every third Friday — from May until August — the outdoor concerts which are sponsored by the will feature well-known local and regional musicians.
Steve Lewis and Bluegrass, Inc.Steve Lewis and Bluegrass, Inc. will perform June 18. Steve will be joined by brothers Eric and Brandon Hardin and Josh Scott. These musicians all call Ashe County home and have performed regionally and nationally. Traditional bluegrass music with nods to old-time, folk, gospel and newer contemporary bluegrass will be part of the repertoire.
Burnett Sisters BandThe concert on July 16, will feature the Burnett Sisters Band with special guest Colin Ray. Growing up playing music together in Boone, the sisters’ sound has tight vocal harmonies that lend themselves to old-time fiddle music, traditional country and the bluegrass standards. Ray joins the vocals with a smooth tenor sound and plays multiple instruments.
Wayne HendersonOn Aug. 20, Wayne Henderson from Rugby, Va., will bring his musician friends and a surprise guest or two. Wayne specializes in a unique finger-picking style on the guitar and plays a wide range of old-time traditional music. In addition to his reputation as a guitarist, Henderson is a luthier of great renown. He produces about 15-20 instruments a year with a waiting list of some length.
In partnership with Ashe County Parks and Recreation, the Arts Council will be following COVID-19 protocols with a limited audience, therefore the concerts will require registration signups. The concerts will be pod-based and you will be asked to remain inside your designated area. You may have up to six people in your area and your group must be six feet from the next group. Masks are required outside your pod and must be worn when interacting with volunteers and persons outside your group. Pods spots may be chosen upon arrival on a first come, first served basis.
For more information about these events contact the Ashe County Arts Council at (336) 846-2728.
