The beautiful peaks of the Blue Ridge Mountains make the perfect backdrop for any summertime event and are a key subject for many High Country artists. Because of the areas natural beauty and number of quality artist that call this region home, it’s no surprise that the High Country is the prime location to immerse oneself into the arts. A number of art events occur in the High Country each year that feature the works of many talented, regional artists.
￼ Art In The Park Blowing Rock Art in the Park begins its sixth decade in 2021. Enjoy arts and crafts from award-winning and acclaimed artisans. Artists are jury-selected and each show features a different set of artists, curated to present a wide variety of mediums. Find gifts and works for personal collections, functional beauties like furniture and cutlery, and wearable art such as handcrafted jewelry and textiles. Artists’ tents line Park Avenue right in downtown Blowing Rock so attendees can enjoy proximity to other shopping, as well as dining options and local parks. Make a weekend of it, and stay for the outdoor Concert in the Park that follows each Art in the Park on Sundays. This year’s Art in the Park celebration kicks off on May 22 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information about this event visit blowingrock.com/artinthepark/.
￼ Avery Fine Arts and
Master Crafts Festival The Avery Fine Art & Master Crafts Festival will take place on July 16-18 and Aug. 13-15, 2021 at Sugar Mountain Resort. The juried festivals feature an eclectic gathering of unique hand-crafted wares from fine artists and master crafters. Fine art examples are photography, paintings, jewelry, sculpture, pottery, weaving, glass art, wood crafts, wood furniture, specialty candles, body care & soaps and much more. The Avery Fine Art & Master Crafts Festival benefits the Avery County Chamber of Commerce.
￼ Barn QuiltsVisitors to the High Country can take their choice of six “loop” trails in order to see these unique works of regional art: Barn quilts. The High Country is home to more than 150 barn quilts, many of which are located in Ashe County. According to the Ashe County Arts Council website barn quilts are “a symbol of comfort and family.” The loop trails are written instructions with mileage, landmarks and road names to help the barn quilt “hunter” to find as many barn quilts as possible. For more information visit ashecountyarts.org/.
￼ King Street Art MarketA joint effort between local art promotion company the Curio Machine, community exposure app company Draba and the Watauga Arts Council will bring a new art market to downtown Boone just in time for summer. From June 4-6, the public is encouraged to swing by the King Street Art Collective located at 585 West King St., Boone, to enjoy a diverse selection of arts, crafts, demonstrations and live music by local buskers. The market will begin during first Friday Art Crawl June 4 and will be set up through Sunday night with live demonstrations celebrating the High Country’s creative culture. To learn more about the King Street Art Market visit, www.facebook.com/events/279023443699892?ref=110.
￼ Summer Exhibition
CelebrationCelebrate summer and the opening of new exhibitions at the Turchin Center for the Visual arts — explore, discover and connect through the arts. This is an opportunity for art lovers to surround themselves with stunning artwork and meet the accomplished artists exhibiting in the galleries at the Turchin Center. Spend time with fellow community members who believe that art is something to be shared, cherished and celebrated. Experience diverse artwork by nationally and internationally renowned artists right here at the crossroads of Appalachian State University and downtown Boone. In order to ensure the health and safety of our visitors and staff, COVID-19 protocols and procedures will be in place.
The event is free; however registration is required.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.