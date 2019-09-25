Art on the Mountain

Art on the Mountain, sponsored by the Ashe County Arts Council, is set to return to downtown West Jefferson Saturday, Sept. 28, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

 Photo submitted

WEST JEFFERSON — More than 30 artists and craft persons will set up their creative wares on the grounds of the Ashe Arts Center in West Jefferson for Art on the Mountain, sponsored the Ashe County Arts Council, on Saturday, Sept. 28, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Holiday gift ideas, fall theme items, unique art pieces, crafts and more will be for sale throughout the day. Several artists will be demonstrating their artwork, including basket weaving, quilting and wood-working.

As part of the festivities, The Gary Poe Bluegrass and Old Time Show will broadcast live from the Ashe Arts Center starting a little after 11 a.m. The featured performer will be Randy and Deborah Jean Sheets along with Kay Justice.

Over thirty artists and crafters will participate including:

Catherine Altice – Jewelry

Francine Barr – Jewelry

David Bridge – Pottery

Doug Butler – Photography, Book

Theresa Early Curd – Arts quilts and art clothing

Tina Duffy – Pottery

Sandra Greer – Fiber arts

David Hedrick – Wood work

High Country Doll Artists – Art dolls

Leesa Kessell – Pottery

Pat Long and Judy Davis – Baskets and fiber

Theresa McGarth – Pottery and jewelry

Birgitta MGalliard – Book

Karen Penley – Dolls, jewelry

Bob Piastuch – Handcrafted wood items

Chris Privette – Wood items

Judith Reese – Paintings

Cheryl Roberts – Rug hooking, spinning and weaving

Adrienne Sherrow and Gail Brandt – Jewelry and mixed media

Linda Dease Smith – Fiber arts

Barbara Sox – Baskets, woven items

Beth Taylor – Quilts, fiber art

Dan Wall – Wood turning

Pam Washer – Handbags from repurposed materials

Hollis Wild – Fiber

Paula Williams – Beaded gourds, jewelry and baked goods

Art on the Mountain provides an opportunity for both new and current working artists from across the county to showcase and sell their latest creations to the public. For more information, call the Ashe County Arts Council at (336) 846-2787.

