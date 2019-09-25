WEST JEFFERSON — More than 30 artists and craft persons will set up their creative wares on the grounds of the Ashe Arts Center in West Jefferson for Art on the Mountain, sponsored the Ashe County Arts Council, on Saturday, Sept. 28, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.
Holiday gift ideas, fall theme items, unique art pieces, crafts and more will be for sale throughout the day. Several artists will be demonstrating their artwork, including basket weaving, quilting and wood-working.
As part of the festivities, The Gary Poe Bluegrass and Old Time Show will broadcast live from the Ashe Arts Center starting a little after 11 a.m. The featured performer will be Randy and Deborah Jean Sheets along with Kay Justice.
Over thirty artists and crafters will participate including:
Catherine Altice – Jewelry
Francine Barr – Jewelry
David Bridge – Pottery
Doug Butler – Photography, Book
Theresa Early Curd – Arts quilts and art clothing
Tina Duffy – Pottery
Sandra Greer – Fiber arts
David Hedrick – Wood work
High Country Doll Artists – Art dolls
Leesa Kessell – Pottery
Pat Long and Judy Davis – Baskets and fiber
Theresa McGarth – Pottery and jewelry
Birgitta MGalliard – Book
Karen Penley – Dolls, jewelry
Bob Piastuch – Handcrafted wood items
Chris Privette – Wood items
Judith Reese – Paintings
Cheryl Roberts – Rug hooking, spinning and weaving
Adrienne Sherrow and Gail Brandt – Jewelry and mixed media
Linda Dease Smith – Fiber arts
Barbara Sox – Baskets, woven items
Beth Taylor – Quilts, fiber art
Dan Wall – Wood turning
Pam Washer – Handbags from repurposed materials
Hollis Wild – Fiber
Paula Williams – Beaded gourds, jewelry and baked goods
Art on the Mountain provides an opportunity for both new and current working artists from across the county to showcase and sell their latest creations to the public. For more information, call the Ashe County Arts Council at (336) 846-2787.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.