The Blowing Rock Art and History Museum in Blowing Rock has been a hub of local artistry since its opening at its current location in 2011.
The museum highlights the importance of Blowing Rock seasonal resident Elliot Daingerfield, who was a prominent figure in the American art scene at the turn of the 20th century, according to the gallery’s website. A statue of Daingerfield painting outside can be found at the front of the building, facing Edgewood Cottage, which was Daingerfield’s home in Blowing Rock.
An art collector from Charlotte first began organizing the concept behind the museum in 1999 while trying to find a place to house his collection of Daingerfield’s work. The museum was incorporated in 2001.
Now the museum hosts a number of regular programming events, including Coffee with a Curator, Scholars & Scones and Movies at the Museum.
Currently on display in the galleries of BRAHM are exhibitions that are scheduled to last until the end of summer, but as of June 1, the museum was closed to the public due to COVID-19.
Terra Ludis: Play Ground“Terra Ludis: Play Ground” is in the Atwell Gallery until Nov. 28. The exhibition highlights outdoor recreation in the High Country captured by photographer Daniel Gajda, a Boone resident.
The online exhibit features audio interviews with the 19 subjects of the photos, who are largely High Country residents, and a map showcases recreational opportunities across the High Country.
Branching Out: Works in Wood from North Carolina“Branching Out: Works in Wood from North Carolina,” which is on display until Aug. 9 in the Fort Gallery, is a collaborative exhibit featuring artists across the state who work in wood both functionally and decoratively.
Exhibiting artists include Roger Atkins, Derrick Beasley, Kim and Paul Fuelling, Mark Gardner, Aspen Golann, Craig Kassan, Jim Oleson, Brent Skidmore, Bob Trotman, Anthony Ulinski, Joël Urruty, Zak Weinberg and Erik Wolken, according to the exhibit page on the museum’s website.
Philip MooseA permanent collection at BRAHM, “Philip Moose” is displayed on the second floor of the museum.
Philip Moose is a late Blowing Rock resident of more than three decades who received the Pulitzer Prize in 1948, according to BRAHM’s website, and was awarded “dozens of awards for his teaching art and paintings.”
Two upcoming exhibitions are previewed on the museum website: “Marjorie & Louis” and “Qualla Arts & Crafts Mutual: Tradition and Innovation.”
Marjorie & Louis“Marjorie & Louis” is a collection of photos expected to be displayed beginning in “summer 2020,” according to the BRAHM website, but no definitive date is set.
The photos tell the love story of Marjorie Daingerfield, Elliot Daingerfield’s daughter, and her second husband, Louis Lundean. Both were artists — Marjorie in sculpting, mainly with bronze, and Louis in illustrations — and the couple spent several summers in Blowing Rock.
Qualla Arts & Crafts Mutual: Tradition and InnovationSet to be displayed at BRAHM from Aug. 29 until Jan. 30, “Qualla Arts & Crafts Mutual: Tradition and Innovation,” has been developed by Western Carolina University’s Mountain Heritage Center, showcasing several Native American artists with Cherokee roots.
The exhibit will highlight the artistic practices, innovations and developments in regard to Cherokee art and its transformation through centuries.
Some artists that will be showcased include Joel Queen, Karen George, Fred Wilnoty, Geraldine Walkingstick and Davy Arch, according to the exhibit’s preview online.
At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, BRAHM launched BRAHM at Home to make several of its programs and activities accessible remotely.
According to Courtney Baines, marketing and communications director at BRAHM, the inspiration behind BRAHM at Home is to continue interacting with community members, highlighting the arts and Appalachia, specifically.
“Featuring a variety of artistic challenges, deep-dives, unique gallery tours, program highlights, youth engagement and more, BRAHM at Home aims to provide some creative light to these uncertain and challenging times,” the museum stated in its announcement about the series.
New programming is uploaded twice weekly.
Find BRAHM at Home videos, gallery tours, online-exclusive exhibits and exhibit explanations online at https://www.blowingrockmuseum.org/athome.
