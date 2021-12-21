Northwestern North Carolina is home to a wide variety of art galleries featuring work from countless local artists who exhibit their individual talents in their respected artistries. Individuals planning to visit galleries in the High Country should call ahead or check gallery websites for changes, as some may still be undergoing changes set by the COVID-19 pandemic.
￼ Ashe County
Acorn Gallery
103 Long Street,
West Jefferson
(336) 246-3388
West Jefferson’s Acorn Gallery showcases a variety of different styles of art from photo-realism to plein air. Raney Rodger, the gallery’s owner and curator, has taught art in public schools, as well as to private students. Art is available to order online along with requesting commissions. Visit the Acorn Gallery’s website to learn more.
Ashe Custom Framing and Gallery
105 S. Jefferson Avenue,
West Jefferson
(336) 846-2218
For more than 19 years, Ashe Custom Framing has offered extraordinary works of art from quality artists, as well as professional framing services. Stop by to have a piece framed or to find that perfect piece of art for your home. Store hours throughout the month of December are 10 a.m. — 5 p.m. on Tuesday through Friday, and 10 a.m. — 2.p.m. on Saturdays. From January to March, Ashe Custom Framing and Gallery is open from 10 a.m. — 3 p.m Tuesday through Saturday.
Catch Light Gallery
118 N. Jefferson Avenue,
West Jefferson
(336) 846-1551
Nestled in the mountains of Ashe County, the Catch Light Gallery offers an ever-changing abundance of photo art from a wide variety of photographers. Exhibited works change every month, and artists always try to work a day in the gallery in order to meet in greet customers. The gallery is open from 11 a.m. — 5 p.m. on Monday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. — 4 p.m. on Sundays.
Cher Shaffer Studio Gallery
676 S. Main Street,
West Jefferson
(336) 385-6001
A self-taught artist, Cher Shaffer has compiled a nationally known gallery which exhibits original folk art, outsider art, antiques and collectibles in West Jefferson. To learn more about current or upcoming exhibits, call the gallery or visit its website.
Florence Thomas Art School
10 S. Jefferson Avenue,
West Jefferson
(336) 846-3827
Each Thursday from 1-4 p.m., the Florence School of Art hosts an open studio in its downtown West Jefferson studio space. This non-instructional, informal time provides guests the opportunity to work with one another and meet fellow artists. Gallery membership is $50 annually. Visit the gallery website for more information.
Originals Only Gallery
3-B N. West Jefferson Avenue,
West Jefferson
(336) 846-1636
This gallery features handcrafted folk art trees and wooden furniture created by artist Elijah Holman. As well as a wide selection of pottery from across North Carolina and a fine selection of bags, scarves, and textiles from around the world. The gallery also features works by two Ashe County’s artist: Joan Stiles Bell and Susan Van Wky and prints from Lenore de Pree.
Originals Only is open Wednesday — Saturday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m., and by appointment.
R.T. Morgan Art Gallery and Glass by Camille
120 N. Jefferson Avenue,
West Jefferson
(336) 246-3328
Internationally renowned artist and gallery co-owner R.T. Morgan’s art is diverse, ranging from stainless steel sculptures and wall hangings for the outdoors to two to 12 feet interior works incorporating different materials and styles. Discovering a world of talent within herself, Camille is a self-taught artist who specializes in stained glass. She started off simply by creating sun catchers in her early years and now creates original door panels, window panels and three-dimensional stained glass wall hangings. The gallery is closed Wednesday and Sunday and its hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call for private viewing anytime.
Stephen Shoemaker Gallery
113 S. Jefferson Avenue,
West Jefferson
(336) 877-7642
Based out of West Jefferson, visitors to the Stephen Shoemaker Gallery will find giclée’s, lithographs, puzzles and original works for sale. Commissioned work is also available. Call the gallery or visit its website for more information.
￼ Avery County
87 Ruffin Street Gallery
87 Ruffin Street Gallery, Linville
(828) 737-0420
The 87 Ruffin Street Gallery is located next to the Old Hampton Store, Barbecue and Tavern on Highway 221 in Linville. 87 Ruffin Street is located in the original 1921 Hampton Residence and features work from local potters, wood cutters, glass artists and painters. The gallery’s hours change with the seasons, so make sure to call ahead or visit the gallery’s website or Facebook page before visiting.
BE Artist Gallery
The Historic Banner Elk School,
185 Azalea Circle, Banner Elk
BE Artist Gallery is a cooperative of artists based out of Banner Elk who have come together to open a gallery of fine arts and crafts. Hours are 10 a.m to 4 p.m. on Tuesday through Saturdays. For up-to-date featured news on artists and displays visit the gallery’s website.
Carlton Gallery
10360 Hwy 105 S., Banner Elk
(828) 963-4288
The Carlton Gallery is located in the heart of the Grandfather Mountain community, 8 miles from Blowing Rock, 10 miles south of Boone and 7 miles North of Linville and Banner Elk on Highway 105. Hours are 10 a.m. — 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 11:30 a.m. — 5:30 p.m. on Sundays. For more information about gallery workshops, artists, exhibitions or special events call (828) 963-4288.
Clark Gallery
393 Shawneehaw Avenue S.,
Banner Elk
(828) 898-2095
As a painter, Chris Clark is sensitive to the needs of both artist and client alike. Representing fine art for more than 15 years, Clark’s gallery features a wide range of American artists from both regional and national acclaim. Clark is also active with American auction houses and at times collects older works that are not by artists represented in the gallery. The gallery is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. — 5 p.m. and is closed Sunday and Monday. To learn more, visit the gallery’s website or Facebook page.
Crossnore Fine Arts
205 Johnson Lane, Crossnore
(828) 773-3144
The Crossnore Fine Arts Gallery represents regional painters, sculptors and fine crafts persons. A portion of all proceeds benefit the children of Crossnore Communities for Children. Gallery hours are from Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. — 5 p.m.
Maggie Black Pottery
112 Clubhouse Drive, Hwy 105,
Banner Elk
(828) 773-2459
Maggie’s pottery has gained a passionate audience at galleries across the state and at juried craft and music festivals. For more than10 years she has taught in the ASU Craft enrichment program. Maggie Black Pottery can be found at the Shops at Mill Ridge on Highway 105 at Blowing Rock. Here she may be found throwing pots on her wheel in the back of the upstairs gallery, or downstairs, glazing and firing.
Sally Nooney Gallery
7143 N.C.-194, Banner Elk
(828) 963-7347
Sally Nooney Gallery offers a unique selection of glass sculptures to brighten up any garden and a beautiful selection of paintings to grace any home. Find Sally Nooney Gallery on Highway 194 midway between Banner Elk and Valle Crucis. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
Studio 140 at Sorrento’s
140 Azalea Circle, Banner Elk
(828) 898-5214
Animals such as elk and wolves come to life in the paintings of Kent Paulette, which is one of the amazing artists featured in studio 140 at Sorrento’s. The gallery’s upstairs features Paulette’s paintings of dancing female figures and abstract mountain landscapes. The gallery also features live music from time to time and carries selections of pop art paintings of famous musicians. The gallery is opened Wednesday through Sunday from 5 — 10 p.m.
Anvil Arts Sculpture Garden and Gallery
9600 Linville Falls Highway,
Linville Falls
(828) 765-6226
The gallery is open five days a week, Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. — 5 p.m. Visitors are invited to walk the grounds, sit under the trees and discover works inside the gallery. All works of art, both inside and outside the gallery are available for purchase. The art ranges from small works for interiors to large scale outdoor works.
Art Cellar Gallery
920 Shawneehaw Lane, Banner Elk
(828) 898-5175
A longtime High Country favorite for fine art, the Art Cellar Gallery is located on Highway 184 in Banner Elk. The gallery is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
￼ Watauga County
Blowing Rock Frameworks and Gallery
7539 Valley Blvd., Blowing Rock
(828) 295-0041
Blowing Rock Frameworks and Gallery has provided the highest quality fine art and framing for the High Country and the surrounding area for more than 25 years. Tim Miller founded the shop in 1994 and pursued furthering his education in the art of framing by gaining the accolades of Certified Picture Framer and Guild Commended Framer. The gallery represents numerous well-known local and contemporary artists. Gallery hours are Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and can be found on Facebook and instagram under the handle @brameworks. For any questions call (828) 295-0041.
Blue Ridge ArtSpace
377 Shadowline Drive
(828) 264-1789
Home to the Watauga Arts Council, The Blue Ridge ArtSpace has four galleries all featuring work from local artists. Many works on display are available for purchase. To learn more about current or upcoming events, visit the gallery’s website at www.watauga-arts.com. For more information regarding hours, contact the Blue Ridge ArtSpace at (828) 264-1789 or visit their website.
Bolick and Traditions Pottery
1155 Main Street, Blowing Rock
(828) 295-6128
Bolick Pottery and Traditions Pottery located in downtown Blowing Rock features pottery from Bolick, Traditions and Original Owens Pottery. The gallery also carries a wide selection of gifts from Natural Life, Demdaco, P Graham Dunn and Savannah Bee Company, as well as, handmade soaps, lotions and candles. The store hosts two wood kiln openings and various other events throughout the year.
The gallery’s hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
Crown Gallery
1153 Main Street, Blowing Rock
(828) 818-0008
Crown Gallery features an ever changing collection of fine art by local, regional and nationally renowned artists. Gallery owners James Selby Rue, and Carolyn Crocker-Rue, bring several years of combined experience in the field of art to their role as curators of original art by an exceptional roster of mid-career professionals.
Doe Ridge Pottery
585 W. King Street #D, Boone
Doe Ridge Pottery Gallery is the home of Master Craftsman Bob Meier, as well as a selection of other fine potters from around the High Country. Each artist featured at Doe Ridge Pottery brings their own unique personality and creative gifting to their art of ceramics. The artist specialize in creating high quality pieces of pottery that are both decorative and functional.
Hands Gallery
543 W. King Street, Boone
(828) 262-1970
Hands Gallery has been open for 46 years and carries a fine array of fiber, baskets, jewelry, pottery, photos, gourds, woodblock prints, soaps, mosaics, stained glass, wrought iron, wooden bowls, furniture and other handcrafted items.
Hands Gallery is open everyday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. All members of Hands Gallery live within 50 miles of the shop, and the gallery has consignment from other parts of the state.
Jones House Community Center
604 W. King Street, Boone
(828) 268-6280
Each month, the Mazie Jones Gallery showcases the works of new artists or organizations and is featured in the First Friday Art Crawl reception. The Jones House galleries are open from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. For more information about the Jones House Gallery’s galleries or schedule of events, visit www.joneshouse.org.
Martin House Gallery
1098 Main Street, Blowing Rock
(336) 508-2828
Located in the heart of downtown Blowing Rock, The Historic Martin House Gallery has been exhibiting work from some of the High Country’s most established and talented artists for more than 30 years.
The gallery offers free delivery and installation, as well as after hour showings. To stay up to date about the gallery’s available work and featured artists visit www.martinhousegallery.com or find the gallery on Facebook.
Nth Degree Gallery
683 W. King Street, Boone
(828) 919-6919
The Nthº Gallery & Studios is a not-for-profit, member and donation supported art venue in Boone, which features monthly exhibitions of local and regional contemporary and emerging artists.
The gallery’s season spans the entire year with shows taking place the first Friday of every month.
Turchin Center for the Visual Arts
423 W. King Street, Boone
(828) 262-3017
The Turchin Center, located on King Street in Boone, features a handful of galleries which display changing contemporary art exhibitions throughout the year.
The gallery is free and opened to the public. Hours are from 10 a.m to 6 p.m., Tuesday-Thursday, noon to 8 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday. For more information regarding programs and exhibition, visit www.tcva.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.