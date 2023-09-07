BANNER ELK — As we near the end of our 2023 Summer Exhibition Series at the Art Cellar, the Art Cellar Gallery’s walls will feature regional artists Carolyn Blaylock and Lisa Stinson.
This curated show hearkens back to a previous Art Cellar blog published in February. This blog, 2023 Design Trends Report, detailed our own Gallery Staff’s opinion on this year’s biggest upcoming trends in the world of art and design; from Maximalism to a Barbie Pink summer, Salon-style walls, experimental colors, and more. Lisa and Carolyn’s exhibition exemplifies these trends to a tee. A harmonious blend of styles has created a truly magnificent show absolutely bursting with color and texture.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.