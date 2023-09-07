BANNER ELK — As we near the end of our 2023 Summer Exhibition Series at the Art Cellar, the Art Cellar Gallery’s walls will feature regional artists Carolyn Blaylock and Lisa Stinson.

This curated show hearkens back to a previous Art Cellar blog published in February. This blog, 2023 Design Trends Report, detailed our own Gallery Staff’s opinion on this year’s biggest upcoming trends in the world of art and design; from Maximalism to a Barbie Pink summer, Salon-style walls, experimental colors, and more. Lisa and Carolyn’s exhibition exemplifies these trends to a tee. A harmonious blend of styles has created a truly magnificent show absolutely bursting with color and texture.

  

