Boone:
Basil's: Open everyday 11am - 6pm. Available for takeout, curb side pick up, and gift cards. Contact: (828)-386-4066. www.basilspasta.com.
Bella's Italian Restaurant: Open everyday 10am – 8:30pm. Available for takeout, curb side pick up, and gift cards. Contact: (818)-386-6101. .www.bellasboone.com
Black Cat Burrito: Open Monday - Saturday 12pm – 8pm. Available for takeout and curbside pick up. Contact: (828) 263-9511. www.blackcatburrito.com.
Booneshine: Open Wednesday - Sunday 11:30 – 8pm. Available for takeout, curb side pickup, and gift cards. Contact: (828)-278-8006. www.booneshine.beer.
Cafe Portofino: Open Tuesday - Sunday 11:30am – 8pm. Available for takeout, curb side pick up, and gift cards. Contact: 828-264-7772. www.cafeportofino.net.
Capone's: Open Tuesday - Sunday 12pm - 9pm. Available for takeout, delivery, curb side pickup, and gift cards. Contact: (828)-265-1886. www.caponesuntouchablepizza.com.
The Cardinal: Open Thursday - Saturday 12pm – 7pm. Available for takeout, curbside pick up, gift cards. Contact: (828)-355-9600. www.instagram.com/thecardinalboone.
Clean Eatz: Open Monday - Friday 11am - 7pm, Saturday - Sunday 11am – 3pm. Available for takeout, curbside pick up, and gift cards. Contact: (828)-386-4311. www.cleaneatz.com.
Cobo: Open Monday - Saturday 4pm - 8pm. Available for curb side pick up. (828)-386-120. www.coboshushi.com.
Come Back Shack: Open everyday 11am – 10pm. Available for drive-thru and gift cards. Contact: (828)-264-2797. www.comebackshack.com.
Gamekeeper: Open Friday -Saturday 4pm – 9pm. Available for takeout, delivery, curb side pickup, and gift cards. Contact: (828)-963-8400. www.gamekeeper-nc.com.
Hatchet Coffee: Open everyday 8am – 4pm. Available for takeout and gift cards. Contact: (828)-278-7505. www.hatchetcoffee.com.
Los Arcoiris: everyday 11am – 9:30pm. Available for takeout, delivery, curbside pick up, and gift cards. Contact: (828)-264-7770. www.losarcoiris.com.
Lost Province: Open everyday 11:30am – 8pm. Available for takeout, delivery, curb side pick up, and gift cards. Contact: (828)-265-3506. www.lostprovince.com.
Mellow Mushroom: Open everyday 11:30am – 8pm. Available for takeout, delivery, curb side pickup, and gift cards. Contact: (828) 865-1515. www.mellowmushroom.com.
Peabody's: Open Monday - Thursday 9am - 9pm, Friday - Saturday 9am - 10pm, Sunday 10am – 9pm. Available for takeout, delivery, curb side pick up, and gift cards. Contact: (828)-264-9476. www.peabodyswineandbeer.com.
Pedalin' Pig: Open everyday 11:45am – 7pm. Available for takeout, delivery, curb side pick up, and gift cards. Contact: (828)-355-9559. www.thepedalinpig.com.
Peppers: Open Monday - Saturday 11am – 6pm. Available for takeout, delivery, curbside pick up, and gift cards. Contact: (828)-262-1250. www.peppers-restaurant.com.
Proper: Open everyday 3pm – 8pm. Available for takeout, delivery, curb side pick up, and gift cards. Contact: (828) 865-5000. www.propermeal.com.
Ransom: Open Tuesday - Saturday 12pm – 7pm. Available for take out, delivery, curb side pick up, and gift cards. Contact: (828) 865-5117. www.ransomboone.com.
Rivers Street Ale House: Open Everyday 11am – 9pm. Available for takeout, delivery, curbside pick up, and gift cards. Contact: (828)-264-8100. www.riverstreetalehouse.com.
Sagebrush: Open everyday 11am – 8pm. Available for takeout, delivery, curbside pick up, and gift cards. Contact: (828)-265-4488. www.sagebrushsteakhouse.com.
Stick Boy Kitchen: Open Monday - Saturday 7am – 4pm. Available for takeout, and curb side pickup. Contact: (828) 265-4141. www.stickboybread.com.
Vidalia: Open Tuesday - Wednesday 5pm - 9:30pm, Thursday - Saturday 11am - 2:30pm, 5pm - 9:30pm, Sunday 10:30am - 2pm, 5pm - 9:30pm. Available for takeout, delivery, curb side pick up, and gift cards. Contact: (828) 263-9176. www.facebook.com/vidaliaboone.
Blowing Rock:
Bistro Roca - 828-295-4008 - 143 Wonderland Trail - Open 12-8 pm Wed-Mon Take out or delivery! Online ordering from website or Facebook. Gift cards available online or by phone. See Facebook page for updates.
Blowing Rock Ale House - 828-414-9600 - 152 Sunset Drive - Open 11:30am-8pm Thurs-Sun. Open for carry-out food and beer. Call to order. Can include 6-packs or growlers with order! Gift cards available at location. See Facebook page for updates.
Blowing Rock Market - 828-414-9322 - 990 Main Street - Open 9am-6pm daily Deli orders to go. Call-in or order online! See Facebook page for updates.
Divide Tavern at Green Park Inn - 828-414-9230 - 9239 Valley Boulevard - Open for Breakfast 8-9:30am / 7:30-10am, Dinner 5-9pm Daily Offering to go orders for breakfast and limited dinner menu. Curbside pickup or Free Delivery in Blowing Rock. Ask about COVID-19 discounts! Gift cards available by phone. See Facebook page for updates.
El Rincon - 828-414-9784 - 870 Main Street - Open 10am-5pm Fri-Sat, 10am-3pm Sun. Offering take out, curbside pickup, and free delivery within 5 miles! Gift cards available by phone. See Facebook page for updates.
Foggy Rock - 828-295-7262 - 8180 Valley Boulevard - Open 11:30am-8pm Mon-Sat. Offering take out and curbside pickup with a limited menu. Gift cards available by phone or online.
Mellow Mushroom - 828-295-3399 - 946 Main Street - Open 11:30am-8:30pm daily Offering take out orders from the full menu. Online ordering available! Gift cards available online. See Facebook page for updates.
Moon Thai Sushi - 828-414-9905 - 7179 Valley Boulevard - Open 11:30am-3pm & 4:30-9pm daily, open til 9:30pm Fri & Sat. Pick up orders available, full menu on website. Gift cards available at location.
New Public House - 828-295-3487 - 239 Sunset Drive - Open 11am to 8pm daily Special menu with family meals available. Free to-go kids’ breakfast every day. Curb-side pick up, local delivery available. Gift cards available by phone. See Facebook page for updates.
Outback Steakhouse - 828-295-6283 - 8280 Valley Boulevard - Open 4-8pm Mon- Thurs, 4-10pm Fri, 11am-10pm Sat, 11am-8pm Sun. Order online or call in order, curbside pickup and delivery available. Gift cards available by phone or online. See Facebook Page for updates.
Papa Joe’s Italian American Restaurant - 828-295-3239 - 8062 Valley Boulevard - Open daily. Carry out available. Gift cards available at location. See Facebook page for updates.
Restaurant at Gideon Ridge - 828-295-3008 - 202 Gideon Ridge Road - Tues-Sun, Serving take-out, call to order by 4pm the day before pickup. Menu on website. See Facebook page for updates.
Ridgeline - 828-414-9922 - 8960 Valley Boulevard - Open 11:30am-9pm Fri & Sat, 10am-9pm Sun, 11:30am-4pm Mon. Carry out available. Gift cards available by phone. See Facebook page for updates.
Savannah’s Oyster House - 828-414-9354 - 155 Sunset Drive - Open 11am-9pm daily family meals for 4-6 people, plus full menu to go. Curbside pickup and free delivery available. Gift cards available by phone. See Facebook page for updates.
Speckled Trout Restaurant & Bottle Shop - 828-295-9819 - 922 Main Street - Open 12-8pm, Thurs-Mon Full menu plus bottled beer & wine. Online ordering for curbside pickup! Gift cards available online! See Facebook page for updates.
Subway - 828-295-7827 - 8433 Valley Boulevard - Open 10am-7pm daily. To-go service, order online or at the counter. Gift cards available.
Sunny Rock - 828-414-9636 - 8146 Valley Boulvevard - Open 8:30am-1:30pm Mon- Sat. To go and curbside service with a limited menu. Gift cards available for later visits. See Facebook page for updates.
Town Tavern Blowing Rock - 828-295-7500 - 1182 Main Street - Open 11am-9pm daily. Offering take out. Details on Facebook about loyalty program and updates. Gift cards available at location.
Twigs Restaurant - 828-295-5050 - 7956 Valley Boulevard - Open 5:30-9:30pm Tues- Sun, open until 10pm Fri & Sat Curbside pickup orders for full menu. Delivery available for Blowing Rock area. Gift cards available by phone. See Facebook page for updates.
Woodlands BBQ - 828-295-3651 - 8304 Valley Boulevard - Open 12-7pm, Wed- Sun. Full menu except Mexican & Appetizers available for carry out. Gift cards available at location. See Facebook page for updates.
