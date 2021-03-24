WATAUGA — With more people receiving COVID-19 vaccines, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have released new guidance in regards to visitation at nursing homes.
According to the updated guidance, facilities should allow for responsible indoor visitation for all residents at all times regardless of the vaccination status of the visitor or resident, unless certain scenarios arise that would limit visitation for:
- Unvaccinated residents, if the COVID-19 county positivity rate is greater than 10 percent and less than 70 percent of residents in the facility are fully vaccinated
- Residents with confirmed COVID-19 infection, whether vaccinated or unvaccinated, until they have met the criteria to discontinue transmission-based precautions
- Residents in quarantine, whether vaccinated or unvaccinated, until they have met criteria for release from quarantine
“CMS recognizes the psychological, emotional and physical toll that prolonged isolation and separation from family have taken on nursing home residents, and their families,” Lee Fleisher, CMS Chief Medical Officer and Director of CMS’ Center for Clinical Standards and Quality, said in a statement. “That is why, now that millions of vaccines have been administered to nursing home residents and staff, and the number of COVID-19 cases in nursing homes has dropped significantly, CMS is updating its visitation guidance to bring more families together safely.”
In Watauga County, nearly 23,000 people have been vaccinated with at least one shot. About 23.7 percent of Watauga County residents are partially vaccinated while approximately 17.2 percent partially vaccinated as of March 22, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.
Of those who have been partially vaccinated, 47.4 percent of are 65 or older; those in that age group make up 53.7 percent of those who have been fully vaccinated, according to NCDHHS.
With the new guidance on visitation, some area nursing homes are now allowing more visitations with fewer restrictions. During COIVD-19, facilities have allowed some visitation.
“We were thrilled to see the easing of some visitation restrictions for our residents and their families,” said Cameron Keziah, regional vice president of community operations for RidgeCare, which includes Deerfield Ridge Assisted Living. “The toll of social isolation have proven just as trying over the past year as certain aspects of the virus have been.”
Keziah said several residents have benefited from compassionate care visits — which are in-person visits for a resident whose health has sharply declined or is experiencing a significant change in circumstances, according to CMS. Deerfield Ridge also continues to offer their Essential Care program which allows residents to have one-on-one access to their loved one.
“We continue to be impressed by our families as they prove to be the strongest partners in mask and infection control practices,” Keziah said. “They understand the importance of keeping our residents safe and are just as committed to the cause.”
Other senior care facilities are also easing back on visitation restrictions.
Alyssa Rainbolt, director of nursing at Glenbridge Health and Rehabilitation, said the facility continues to offer indoor visitation daily in the resident living room by appointment only to ensure screening and cleaning processes are being completed. Visitors must wear a mask when inside the facility. Rainbolt said exceptions to that rule are what is listed by CMS and CDC.
“Outdoor visitation is preferred when possible to pose a lower risk of transmission due to increased space and airflow, weather permitting,” Rainbolt said. “Glenbridge has a front porch with rocking chairs that some residents and families have enjoyed. Window visits are also always encouraged and have been popular within our resident family members, including decorations for the windows, writing notes with window paint.”
Rainbolt said about 90 percent of the residents at Glenbridge have received a vaccine.
Glenbridge also allows for compassionate care visits at all times regardless of a resident’s vaccination status.
The Foley Center at Chestnut Ridge had not responded to a request for comment as of press time.
