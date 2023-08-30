ASHE COUNTY CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

Ashe County, home to both the towns of Jefferson and of West Jefferson, is just about as far as you can go in the High Country before entering Southwestern Virginia. The county is considered, in many respects, a step back in time to the way the Appalachian Mountains used to be. The chamber can direct travelers through the scenic and sparsely populated area of Christmas tree farms and rugged mountain landscapes, while offering a wide selection of brochures and maps.

  

