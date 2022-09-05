Ashe County, home to both the towns of Jefferson and of West Jefferson, is just about as far as you can go in the High Country before entering Southwestern Virginia. The county is considered, in many respects, a step back in time to the way the Appalachian Mountains used to be. The chamber can direct travelers through the scenic and sparsely populated area of Christmas tree farms and rugged mountain landscapes, while offering a wide selection of brochures and maps.
The Avery County Chamber of Commerce Visitor Center is conveniently located in the Shoppes at Tynecastle at the intersection of N.C. 105 and N.C. 184. The center offers information on lodging, dining, attractions, shopping and other businesses in Avery County.
Located in the heart of town, the Banner Elk Chamber of Commerce in Avery County promotes the area as a unique place to live in, work and visit. Information on area lodging, dining, shopping and more is available Monday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and all the time by visiting www.bannerelk.org.
Whether you’re looking for a North Carolina mountain vacation full of adventure, or just a few days to relax and breathe the fresh mountain air, Beech Mountain, at an elevation of 5,506 feet, will give your soul something to smile about. Beech Mountain, which straddles both Avery and Watauga counties, offers plenty of activities and attractions for the whole family to enjoy, but also plenty of peace and quiet for a relaxing and rejuvenating time.
Blowing Rock is considered one of the crown jewels of the Blue Ridge. Its chamber of commerce knows this tight-knit community as no one else, and its representatives are always willing to share this knowledge with visitors. Aside from general information, lists of camping and fishing sites, and brochures, the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce also has a generous stock of menus from the town’s many eateries.
The Boone Area Chamber of Commerce is one of the High Country’s most active, with both a dedicated membership and an overall commitment to the betterment of the area as both a vacation destination and business hub. Located in downtown Boone on King Street, the chamber is an ideal place to stop for information on area activities, brochures and maps of the community.
