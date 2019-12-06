VALLE CRUCIS — Each party in a lawsuit recently dismissed by the courts in relation to property in Valle Crucis for a new school have received differing opinions on the appraisal conducted on the property — with one saying the appraisal is accurate and the other disagreeing.
The appraisal completed by Micheal Sweeting of Sweeting Appraisal Service for the property being eyed for the new school — most often referred to as the Hodges property — has been a subject of controversy for some community members. Some have voiced during public comment sessions with the Watauga County Board of Commissioners and the Watauga Board of Education their disagreement with the appraised amount — which was $1,105,000.
Both the Mast Farm Inn owners and the Watauga County Board of Education — the two parties from the lawsuit — had third party firms conduct reviews of the appraisal. John Higgins of Higgins Benjamin PLLC, the firm representing the Mast Farm Inn in its suit against the board, contracted with Lynn Carmichael to conduct a review of the appraisal.
John Henning of Campbell Shatley PLLC, the firm representing the school board, requested a review of the same appraisal be conducted by Scott Robinson. Robinson, who served as president of the Appraisal Institute in 2016, conducted his review on Oct. 8.
Robinson stated that Sweeting’s appraisal was credible and “provided good support and reasonableness” as well as was “supported by market data.”
His report added that the sales considered in the appraisal were varied in size and potential use but that the report presented reasonable analyses for the adjustments that were applied.
An appraisal review from Carmichael, a member of the North Carolina Appraisal Board as of this November, was included in the documents filed in the lawsuit the Mast Farm Inn had against the school board. Her original review was conducted on Sept. 18. Subsequently she conducted her own appraisal report completed on Oct. 24.
Carmichael’s own appraisal found the market value of the Hodges property to be $390,000 — significantly less than the $1,105,000 found by Sweeting. In her review, Carmichael stated that the original appraisal was misleading and did not contain sufficient information.
“The mathematical calculations within the report are presented clearly and accurately; however ... I do not believe the report makes adequate or appropriate adjustments for the characteristics of the subject site compared to the sales used for analysis,” Carmichael said in the review. “Finally, only the sales comparison approach to value was used yet I do not believe the reconciliation within this approach is logical.”
According to Carmichael, Sweeting’s appraisal stated “the final estimate of market value is best supported in the mid to high range of indicated values,” but does not give reasoning or support for a mid- to high-range value. Other comments she made in the review were about the comparable properties used in Sweeting’s appraisal.
The property used for comparable No. 1 is located on Broadstone Road and is presented as 1.174 acres — which Carmichael states is “significantly smaller than the 13 acres of the subject property” and makes the analysis unreliable. She had a similar argument with the larger size of comparable sale No. 3 at 53.827 acres on U.S 421 South.
Comparable sale No. 2 is located on Hodges Gap Road and is 5.33 acres — which Carmichael states did not have flood encumbered area whereas the subject property is roughly 89 percent flood encumbered. Sweeting’s appraisal report states that “there is no support through the analysis of the above sales to justify an adjustment for this characteristic.”
Carmichael stated that she believed when a site needs to be engineered for “reasonable development” that there should be some value attached to the engineering necessary on the site to allow for the reasonable development.
The lawsuit against the Watauga Board of Education was dismissed in Watauga Superior Court on Nov. 14. Superior Court Judge Susan E. Bray determined the plaintiffs could not demonstrate a likelihood of success on the merits of their case if it went to trial.
In the judgment order, Bray stated that the evidence from various experts retained by the plaintiffs that raised questions regarding the opinions of experts retained by the school board was insufficient in demonstrating a likelihood of success on the merits. Her order added that the plaintiff’s claims of of irregularities with appraisals commissioned by the school board 13 years ago regarding different appraisers and different real property “has no nexus to this action and is irrelevant.”
The board voted on Nov. 7 to extend the contract for the Hodges property until March 16, thereby extending its due diligence testing period on the viability of the site. Since this time, WCS Superintendent Scott Elliott said that the board has continued the process of conducting a permit level soils investigation that will provide more information about the placement of a septic system on the site. According to Elliott, engineers from Land Resource Management were on site last week to dig test pits and collect soil samples for the testing.
The engineers are in the process of submitting the application to the health department and the state for the septic system permit, Elliott said. He said that earlier testing indicated that the property is suitable for a subsurface septic drain system, but that a higher level of testing will provide additional information that can confirm the initial testing and provide guidance on the size and design of the system.
“Testing this extensive is usually performed after the purchase of a property, but the board wants to get as much information as possible before they proceed,” Elliott said. “Essentially, this testing will give us results at the state’s permitting standards.”
Some community members have urged the board to look at other properties for the school — some for keeping the school within Valle Crucis and others asking the board to look outside the community. In September, Elliott said that there were few if any other pieces of property in Valle Crucis that were large enough and suitable enough for a school that was also affordable.
As of Dec. 3, Elliott said the board had not looked at any other property in the last few months for the placement of the school.
“All (of) our initial testing has indicated that the Hodges property is viable for the construction of a new Valle Crucis School, and the board is continuing to vet its suitability to the highest level,” Elliott said.
