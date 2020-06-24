Five months after hosting its first performance, the Appalachian Theatre of the High Country was like many entertainment venues and had to close its doors to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“While the timing of this is particularly heartbreaking, the safety and health of our patrons, staff, volunteers and artists remain our top priority,” said Appalachian Theatre Executive Director Laura Kratt.
Many artists have taken to virtual means of sharing their talents. ATHC Chair Keith Martin — who is also head of the operations and program committee — said companies and performers are stepping up and finding ways to keep connecting with audiences. He quoted Howard Sherman, who said, “Theater people are proving to be the silver lining in a very dark cloud.”
Martin asked visitors not to fret, as this time during the pandemic is “just an intermission.”
“We’re going to back, bigger and better than ever,” Martin said.
Kratt said that Appalachian Theatre staff had been working full-time remotely while the venue is closed to walk-in traffic. Martin said theater officials have been looking at floor plans and seating charts to figure out how to host shows at the theater for audiences. Kratt encouraged visitors to not hesitate to reach out via voicemails and emails as staff “miss you all.”
“We know that our community is strong and resilient, and our doors will open wide once it is deemed, we can all gather safely,” Kratt said. “Our staff is working to reschedule events wherever possible. As the entire entertainment industry has been severely impacted, this planning will take some time and coordination. We ask for your patience and support as we work to compile an update for each event.”
The April 18 show of Balsam Range — a five-member group — was rescheduled to 7 p.m. on Aug. 29. Tickets are $25 per person. Balsam Range consists of Buddy Melton on fiddle and lead tenor, Darren Nicholson on mandolin and vocals, Tim Surrett on stand-up bass, dobro and vocals, Caleb Smith on guitar and vocals as well as Marc Pruett on banjo.
Rolling Stones stated that Balsam Range “crosses plenty of boundaries, hitting a deft balance between the revered traditions of old-school bluegrass and the hopped-up eclecticism of contemporary newgrass.”
The May 1 show of the The Malpass Brothers — a singer, songwriter duo — was rescheduled to 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 25. Tickets are $25 per person. Brothers Christopher and Taylor Malpass layer their smooth vocal blend and skillful musicianship for an authentic mix of country, rockabilly and honky-tonk.
According to Bluegrass Today, the Malpass Brothers are, “the best traditional country music that can be seen today.”
ATHC plans to soon announce events taking place as part of the Southern Circuit Tour of Independent Filmmakers, a curated series of new documentary and narrative films that will tour to 24 screening partner venues spanning eight states — including the Appalachian Theater. This program connects documentary filmmakers and their impactful work with audiences throughout the South and each screening includes an opportunity for the theatregoers to participate in a question and answer with the filmmaker to share their process and engage with the audience.
To stay up to date on news on events and ticketing, visit www.apptheatre.org. For those with tickets to events that are rescheduled or canceled, ATHC officials stated that box office staff will be contacting visitors directly about options. Kratt said that if a visitor cannot
“If you cannot attend a rescheduled performance, we hope that you will consider donating your ticket purchase to the Appalachian Theatre to help support our mission to be a cultural resource and economic driver in downtown Boone,” Kratt said.
Tickets are available 24/7 online at www.apptheatre.org and via phone sales by calling (828) 865-3000 during the theatre’s box office hours from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays and one hour prior to each curtain — should tickets remain available. The Appalachian Theatre is located at 559 West King Street in uptown Boone next to Boone Town Hall.
To learn more about the Appalachian Theatre of the High Country, sign up for the theater’s mailing list, participate in the “Take-A-Seat” campaign or to contribute to the newly created annual fund.
