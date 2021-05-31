Since its opening in 1938, the Appalachian Theatre of the High Country has survived a fire, undergone a lengthy restoration and like so many other entertainment venues this past year bore the brunt of 2020’s COVID-19 pandemic.
Despite the challenges, however, the historic downtown Boone venue has continued to move forward by hosting a variety of high quality, virtual performances. These events included the Appalachian Theatre’s renowned BOONE DOCS film series.
Created in fall 2020, BOONE DOCS is a year-round film series featuring independent and documentary films that spark community conversation by presenting a unique lens to view our world.
For the second year in a row, the Appalachian Theatre has been selected for the Southern Circuit Tour of Independent Filmmakers, a program of South Arts in Atlanta. Since its inception in 1975, Southern Circuit has brought some of the best independent filmmakers and their films from around the country to communities throughout the South.
The program is supported by the National Endowment for the Arts. The Southern Circuit Tour will be a part of the Appalachian Theatre’s BOONE DOCS documentary film festival.
During this summer’s Doc Watson Day participants can tune in for a free concert which will be streamed live from the stage of the Appalachian Theatre.
In 2011, a life-sized bronze statue of music legend Doc Watson was unveiled in downtown Boone, on the corner of W. King Street. and N. Depot Street When asked about the idea of a statue of his likeness being installed in downtown Boone, Doc said it would be okay, as long as a plaque accompanied it, reading, “Just one of the people.”
On the day the statue was unveiled, then-Mayor Loretta Clawson decreed the third Friday in June as Doc Watson Day. Ever since that day, the town of Boone has celebrated his memory and influence with a free concert.
This year’s show will feature performances from The Burnett Sisters Band & Colin Ray and Liam Purcell & Cane Mill Road.
The event will also feature pre-recorded performances from some Watson’s friends and protégés. The show will begin at 7 p.m.
For the most up-to-date information about the Appalachian Theatre’s events be sure to check out their website at www.apptheatre.org/.
