The Appalachian Theatre of the High Country is opening its doors for events this winter under new direction.
Located right at the heart of King Street in Boone, The Appalachian Theatre is a staple of the High Country. The theater was built in 1938, where it operated for nearly 70 years until its closure in 2007. The Appalachian Theatre, newly renovated and ready to continue its legacy, reopened in late 2019, but closed shortly after due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Once it was safe to do so, the theater once again reopened its doors to the public with safety precautions in place. As of March 30, 2022, face coverings are recommended in the facility, but not required. The building is thoroughly cleaned and sanitized after each event, tickets can be printed at home or downloaded on mobile phones to reduce contact and the building’s ventilation system has been improved to help keep patrons, staff and performers safe. Additionally, tickets are refunded for shows that are rescheduled, canceled or if the patron is sick.
The Appalachian Theatre of the High Country welcomed a new member to its team this year. Suzanne Livesay stepped in as the facility’s executive director in August. Since then, she’s dove right into the theatre’s culture, bringing fresh ideas and lots of enthusiasm.
“Things have really tipped off. Ever since September, we’ve been rocking and rolling,” she said. “It’s really changed here. It feels, in a lot of ways, like it did before COVID in the performing arts. That gets your juices flowing as an artist and a programmer.”
Livesay’s first trip to the High Country was in 1989, when she had a summer job as a “farm animal.”
“When I was in college, there was a place called The Farmhouse in Blowing Rock and it was over the gorge,” she said. “They hired college kids every summer from all over the Southeast to come and perform and wait tables, and we were called farm animals.”
In college, Livesay fell in love with the area, but never thought she would one day bring her family here, she said. After she had her daughters, they took a family vacation to Boone, and the High Country quickly became their favorite place to vacation.
Livesay was the vice president of education at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts in Tampa, Fla., for around six years before moving up here permanently.
“We had always thought we might retire to the area, but we went ahead and put feelers out, and I ended up getting a job teaching at Valle Crucis School,” she said. “That got us moved up to the High Country. I did that for two years, and then put my name in the hat here this summer.”
Her first winter at The Appalachian Theatre of the High Country will be a busy one.
Patrons wanting to learn more about the theater and its history can take one of the historic guided tours, which take place every Wednesday at 1 p.m. through the end of December. Admission for this 45-minute tour of the facility is free and reservations, which can be made on their website, are recommended.
The theater celebrated its 84th birthday on Monday, Nov. 14. Livesay said she wanted the event to be much like a birthday party, with cupcakes and festivities, such as balloon animals from Twist the Balloon Man and face painting. There were also showings of the trailer for “Brave Little Tailor,” which showed when the theatre first opened, as well as newsreels from 1938.
The theatre is holding a Family Holiday Film Series and a Holiday Classic Film Series starting in late November. The times and dates for each of the showings, as well as other holiday events at the theatre such as “A Carolina Snowbelle Christmas,” can be found on the theatre’s website at www.apptheatre.org/new-events.
Something new this season will be a New Year’s celebration at the theatre, as it plans to offer a showing of “Enchanted,” followed by “When Harry Met Sally,” which will end just before midnight and end with a champagne toast.
“We usually actually are dark between Christmas and New Year’s, but I just really think we need to offer something on New Year’s Eve that people can just decide to go to,” Livesay said.
In January, February and March, the theater will be holding a local night every other Thursday night. The plan is to bring in local bands and have a minimal cover charge, Livesay said.
January is also classic staff picks movie month, and February will be classic romance movie month. Tuesday nights are becoming the theater’s classic movie night, Livesay said.
“We’re going to try to create some things that are more of an event as opposed to just a film,” she said. “Stuff like doing a wine tasting before a movie, or even with New Year’s Eve, turning that into more of an event than just seeing a film. It’s exciting that we can have the flexibility to be able to use a little creativity to come up with new ways of experiencing films.”
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit apptheatre.org.
