In this time of virus pandemic, the entertainment industry has been especially hit hard as has any venture that requires a live audience. Every fall and winter, as well as during the spring and summer months, the Office of Arts and Cultural Affairs at Appalachian State University here in Boone presents its annual performing arts series.
Centered on the beautiful 1,600-seat Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts that is located on campus, normally a wide variety of world-renown musicians, dancers and actors come to town from around the world to fill up a bill of impressive entertainment. It s one of the great perks of living in a college town, especially one that is somewhat isolated in these beautiful Blue Ridge Mountains.
In 2020, unfortunately, live shows have been put on hold until the coronavirus is under control. So, as this year comes to an end, Appalachian State’s Office of Arts and Cultural Affairs decided to take advantage of modern day technology by creating a virtual performing arts series that lasted from Oct. 9 with Shakespeare’s “Othello,” to Dec. 4’s Holiday Scholarship Concert.
For upcoming events in 2021 visit https://theatreanddance.appstate.edu/performances/complete-season-listing for periodic updates.
