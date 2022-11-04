As one of the larger schools in terms of enrollment in the University of North Carolina system, Appalachian State University adds a myriad of economic and quality of life benefits to residence of the High Country.
Founded in 1899 as the Watauga Academy and later becoming the Appalachian State Teachers College, today Appalachian State is one of the largest campuses in the UNC system, with a fall 2022 enrollment of 20,436.
The student-to-faculty ratio is 16:1, while the average class size is 25. The school is divided into six undergraduate colleges, a school of music plus a graduate school. Appalachian’s colleges and school offer more than 150 undergraduate and graduate majors to students. App State regularly places highly in the U.S. News and World Report’s Best Colleges rankings.
The more than 141,000 living alumni from the university are spread out in all 50 U.S. states and many countries across the globe.
A university offers many advantages to those living in the surrounding community, including lectures, classes, readings, forums and other educational events that are open to the public — and often free. These include the University Forum Lecture Series, Hughlene Bostian Frank Visiting Writers Series, and numerous timely and informative events organized by faculty and students throughout the year.
The university also offers multiple arts and entertainment opportunities, including exhibition programs and workshops in the visual arts; a performing arts series featuring world-renowned visiting artists; theater productions, concerts and recitals by Appalachian’s highly acclaimed Hayes School of Music and Department of Theatre and Dance; programs supporting student authors of poetry, fiction, plays in creative nonfiction; presentations and workshops by renowned authors; a popular craft enrichment series offering workshops for all ages; a nationally recognized summer arts festival; and a student-run programming series featuring an eclectic mix of artists and entertainment.
The 210,000 square feet Belk Library and Information Commons is open to regional residents and visitors with public access computers and library cards available.
Many programs at App State focus on community outreach, including support for families of children with special needs, arts education swim and lifeguard classes, support for App State employees and alumni and starting a business, the Communication Disorders Clinic, fitness testing, summer camps for children, trail upkeep and maintenance, public viewing nights at the Dark Sky Observatory and after-school programs. In addition, area nonprofits and service-focused businesses benefit from countless volunteer hours contributed by Appalachian’s students, faculty and staff.
Sports lovers will appreciate Appalachian states athletics programs double digit NCAA Division 1 varsity sports. They include the Mountaineer football team, which won three consecutive FCS national championships from 2005–2007 and since 2014 has competed in the Division I Football Bowl Subdivision, going 6-1 in bowl game appearances. App State is recognized around the country for its game day atmosphere and the scenic Kidd Brewer Stadium. In the process has attracted multiple “Power Five” conference opponents to come play in Boone, and for the first time in history, attracted the ESPN’s College Gameday television program to the school. For more information about events at Appalachian State, visit today.appstate.edu/events.
Appalachian State offers a beautiful setting in which to study, work and visit. It’s campus is nestled among the peaks of the Blue Ridge Mountains, including the prominent Howards Knob overlooking campus and downtown Boone. Campus members can often be spotted relaxing and recreating in Appalachian’s Durham Park, on open lawns and in hammocks strung between shady trees.
The campus encompasses 1,200 acres, with 375 acres developed, as well as 30 academic buildings, 20 residence halls, three dining facilities and 11 recreational and athletic facilities. Appalachian State has recently expanded its footprint, from constructing a new outdoor track and fieldhouse at the location of the old Watauga High School campus on N.C. 105, to the recently completed Leon Levine Hall of health sciences building in Boone‘s medical District to the recently completed Leon Levine Hall of Health Sciences in Boone’s medical district.
The school is revitalizing its main campus as well: a new student housing replacement project is nearing completion; Kidd Brewer Stadium has expanded with the building of the new North End Zone Facility; a new parking lot is being constructed; and a biology conservatory is slated to be the first facility at Appalachian’s new Innovation District atop Bodenheimer Drive.
For more information about Appalachian State, visit appstate.edu.
Not Just A College Town
Part of Appalachian mountain culture is taking care of neighbors and other members of the community, and that does not change as people age.
Boone and the surrounding High Country has numerous organizations that focus on taking care of seniors and giving them plenty of options as the years go on.
PROJECT ON AGING
The Watauga County Project on Aging is a county department that encourages independence and promotes wellness by providing supportive services to the county’s older adults, according to the organization. Project on Aging offers in-home aid, home-delivered meals, transportation services, congregate nutrition services and Medicare assistance.
HIGH COUNTRY AREA AGENCY ON AGING
The High Country Area Agency on Aging is part of a nationwide network established under the Older Americans Act. Area Agencies on Aging are designed to be local organizations charged with helping vulnerable older adults live with independence and dignity in their homes and communities, with the High Country organization overseeing seven counties, including Watauga.
The High Country Area Agency on Aging is housed in the High Country Council of Governments in Boone, and covers Alleghany, Avery, Ashe, Mitchell, Watauga, Wilkes and Yancey counties. As part of the mission of the Older Americans Act, High Country AAA provides community based services and supports, a long-term care ombudsman program, a family caregiver support program, health and wellness services and information and assistance services.
Community-based services and support are provided by funded service providers who offer transportation, in-home aid, nutrition services, health promotion, housing and home improvement, adult daycare, information and assistance, insurance counseling, and legal services. The long-term care ombudsman program advocates for resident’s rights in long-term care facilities while providing information, education and awareness to prevent elder abuse.
Boone also offers many options for senior living including Glenbridge Health and Rehabilitation, Deerfield Assisted Living, Appalachian Brian Estates and the Foley Center at Chestnut Ridge.
