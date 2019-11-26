With a dozen slopes, six lifts, an ice-skating rink, and its French-Swiss Ski College and lodge with dining and shopping options, Appalachian Ski Mtn. provides the family skiing experience that both locals and area visitors dream of.
North of Blowing Rock, Appalachian Ski Mtn. has had more than a million visitors during its 50-plus year history and is geared up for its 2019-20 winter sports season.
“We have once again added and upgraded snow making for 2019-20 on several slopes including Orchard Run, Appaljack, Strudel and our base area,” said ASM’s Drew Stanley. “This will offer even faster coverage, more base depth, greater consistency and quality snow conditions throughout the entire season. We have also added a new Pisten Bully Park Bully snowcat, and additional equipment for winter road maintenance.”
Also new at ASM this season is a computer registration system. According to Stanley, there are more than 20 kiosks to expedite the rental and payment process as guests arrive to the base lodge.
“Additional lodge renovations and enhancements such as new floors on the second level and several device charging stations will add to the overall experience, comfort and feel of the ski area,” Stanley said.
The season is currently slated to begin Nov. 22. In the past, the season start was dependent on weather, but the equipment allow’s just a few nights of snow making to open a majority of slopes, Stanley said.
Highlights of the ASM season including Christmas Day skiing from 1-10 p.m. as a fundraiser for a new Appalachian Ski Patrol First Aid facility, which is currently in the planning phase.
“The ski area will be donating ski ticket and rental receipts for that day towards this project,” Stanley said.
Midnight Blast Weekends are back and will be offered all season long, when the slopes are open until midnight.
“The region’s only late-night skiing and riding runs the whole 2019-20 season, every Friday and Saturday night from opening day to our last night March 21, in addition to special Holiday Midnight Blast Sessions on the Friday and Saturday after Thanksgiving, Dec. 26 through 30, as well as Martin Luther King Sunday and President’s Weekend Sunday,” Stanley said.
Beside the slopes, ASM offers ice skating just outside of its main lodge.
“The Appalachian Ice Arena is North Carolina’s only Zamboni-maintained ice rink,” Stanley said. “Located in a spectacular setting overlooking the ski slopes on one side, and the Blue Ridge Mountains on the other, the arena features a refrigerated ice floor, and is fully lighted for skating under the stars seven nights a week.”
ASM’s base lodge offers amenities for non-skiers, including a 200-foot observation desk with a panoramic view of the slopes, a large fireplace to sit and relax, a slopeside restaurant that offers daily prepared specials and healthy food choices, free wireless internet service, and a fully stocked ski shop and gift shop.
Stanley said that guests who have never been to the ASM area should visit www.appskimtn.com/learn-to-ski/first-timers-guide to view a comprehensive first-timers guide.
For more information on Appalachian Ski Mtn., email info@appskimtn.com or call (828) 295-7828. To make reservations for large groups, call (800) 322-2373. For more information, visit appskimtn.com.
Appalachian Ski Mtn. is located at 940 Ski Mountain Road via 1423 Edmisten Road, Blowing Rock, on GPS directions, which helps first-time guests avoid neighborhood roads.
