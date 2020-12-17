For more than 50 years, locals and visitors of the High Country have ventured to the area of Appalachian Ski Mtn. seeking snow-filled fun.
Appalachian Ski Mtn. was the first ski area in Northwestern North Carolina and is the second oldest in the state, according to www.appskimtn.com.
ASM is widely known for its snowmaking technologies. The development of machine-made snowmaking technology in the 1950s generated an increase in ski area development in the United States.
ASM now has the greatest snowmaking pump capacity per acre of any ski resort in the Southeast region. This is a result of its investment of more than $2 million in snowmaking automation, snow guns, pumping capacity and increased water storage capacity.
Located on-site at the resort is the French Swiss Ski College, where those who want to develop their skills on the slopes can receive professional instruction. Since 1969, App Ski’s French Swiss Ski College has taught more than 1 million skiers and snowboarders.
Lessons offered through the Ski College include group lessons, private lessons and ultimate private lessons.
Listed prices for the French Swiss Ski College are $20 for one hour group lessons and $60 for three one hour group lessons.
Children’s classes are also offered for younger skiers and snowboarders to develop skills and enjoy their time on the mountain. Ski Wee and Cruiser Camp programs are taught on beginner terrain for skiers ages 4-10 and snowboarders ages 7-12.
The packages include a slope ticket, equipment rental, helmet rental and group instruction. Those interested in registering can do so at the French-Swiss Ski College counter, located in the lower level of the lodge.
The classes have limited availability with reservations suggested. Call the French Swiss Ski College at (828) 295-9311 to reserve a spot.
There are a dozen slopes for skiers of all ages and abilities to enjoy during a trip to ASM. The resort’s longest run, measuring at half a mile, is Orchard Run.
ASM Marketing Director Drew Stanley shared details about how COVID-19 will affect this year’s season.
The resort has installed several plexiglass protective screens to keep people safe while in The Lodge.
Face coverings are required in all indoor spaces, with no exceptions, for guests ages 2 and older. They are also required outside in life lines, on chairlifts, during lessons and at the ice arena. Masks must cover the nose and mouth at all times in these situations and face coverings are expected to be worn on the property when not distanced six feet or more apart from others.
Stanley said the resort also added outdoor seating for as many as 400 guests in select areas around the lodge for people to remain distanced while eating or enjoying time outdoors.
According to Stanley, ASM will host Midnight Blast weekends this season. There will also be Sunday half-night specials on the first Sunday of each month, which is a $12 ticket.
He added that traditional fireworks shows on President’s Day and New Year’s Eve are scheduled to take place.
Reservations are required at this time for the skiing public and can be completed online via the website. This all-new online reservations platform will not only be used for recreational activities and gear rental, but also for childcare and parking.
According to Stanley, ASM is also building a new gatehouse to assist with the traffic flow of visitors coming to the resort.
Other areas ASM continues to expound upon is their snowmaking system and custom terrain park features for riders to enjoy.
“We feel really good that we can offer a pretty memorable and safe experience for skiers and snowboarders,” Stanley said about this year’s season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.