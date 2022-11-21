Appalachian Ski Mountain skier

A skier enjoys open slopes early in the 2022-23 season.

 Photo courtesy Appalachian Ski Mountain

Winter sports enthusiasts will find lots of enjoyment and recreational options at Appalachian Ski Mountain, just outside Blowing Rock, NC. Appalachian Ski Mountain is in possession of the greatest snowmaking pump capacity per acre of any ski resort in the Southeast region.

A recent purchase of snowmaking automation, snow guns, pumping capacity, and enhanced water storage is the foundation of Appalachian Ski Mountain's snowmaking capabilities. With those additions, the ski resort has been able to provide improved snow surfaces.

