Winter sports enthusiasts will find lots of enjoyment and recreational options at Appalachian Ski Mountain, just outside Blowing Rock, NC. Appalachian Ski Mountain is in possession of the greatest snowmaking pump capacity per acre of any ski resort in the Southeast region.
A recent purchase of snowmaking automation, snow guns, pumping capacity, and enhanced water storage is the foundation of Appalachian Ski Mountain's snowmaking capabilities. With those additions, the ski resort has been able to provide improved snow surfaces.
Skiers of all ages and skill levels can choose from a dozen slopes at Appalachian Ski Mountain. Orchard Run, the longest run at the resort, is a half mile long.
In addition to Orchard Run, more technical slopes are available — including Hard Core, Thin Slice, Upper Big Appal, Lower Big Appal, and Strudel. Children's programs on offer include "Ski Wee" and "Cruiser Camp" for ages 4–10 and 7–12 respectively.
“Reservations are required for skiing, snowboarding, ice skating, equipment rental and season memberships. Clothing rental, nursery (childcare), park passes and parking are now also available on the online platform. This provides our guests with the most time on the slopes and minimal time in the lodge,” said ASM Marketing Manager Drew Stanley.
Stanley said that the timeslot ticketing dramatically reduced congestion last season, spreading out the times when skiers, snowboarders and ice skaters arrived.
The resort's new features start as soon as you enter the front gate, where a seamless entry experience is waiting thanks to a new gatehouse that has a sizable covered entryway to shield guests from the weather.
“There are also two lanes to help better manage traffic,” said Stanley.
The French-Swiss Ski College has been a supplemental service to aid skiers and snowboarders in developing their talents with qualified training for almost as long as Appalachian Ski Mountain has been in business. Typically, group instruction, equipment rental, slope ticket, and equipment rental are all included in the instructional packages. There are also options for private lessons. Reservations are necessary and class space is limited.
More than a million people have received education from French Swiss Ski College since its founding in 1969.
Luke Winkelmann, a current member of the U.S. Ski & Snowboarding team, began skiing at Appalachian Ski Mountain when he was just 6 years old.
