PINEOLA — Appalachian Holler Hunters got out into the great outdoors as it hosted its inaugural adult turkey classic in an effort to raise money for its annual children’s turkey hunt.
Not only is Appalachian Holler Hunters an organization with love for all things outdoors, it also has its own Youtube channel with approximately 1,500 subscribers. On the channel, audience members can find hunting, fishing and other outdoor video content.
On Saturday, April 15, 15 teams of two competed in the turkey classic. Each team member was only allowed to harvest one bird to have weighed at Mountaineer Outfitters in Pineola, and the biggest of the two would qualify for competition entry. All birds were scored based on National Wild Turkey Federation guidelines.
There were no set boundaries for the hunt, except that it must take place in North Carolina or Tennessee land with written hunting permission or on public hunting grounds.
The deadline for harvesting turkeys was 5 p.m., and the winners were announced based on the measurements: spurs x10, beard length x2 and weight.
First-place winners were Allen McNeill and Dustin Cope with a score of 95.625, while second place went to Aaron Keever and Kenley Elmore with a score of 80.875 and the third-place title was awarded to Josh Daniels and Walker Carswell with a score of 59.625. Two additional teams were also awarded fourth and fifth place.
Christian Gardner, owner and producer for AHH, said that McNeill’s harvested bird beat Ashe County’s NWTF record of 94.94. For prize money, first place received $900, second place received $400 and third place received $200.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.