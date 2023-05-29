Bob Meier, owner of Doe Ridge Pottery and Appalachian State University alumni, gives faces to mugs and life to clay.
While initially entering university with a major in Industrial Arts and Vocational Education, Meier took a pottery course to check off a requirement and ended up making the craft his career. With multiple mugs, lamps, dishes and other assortments of pottery to choose from, Meier describes how tourists from out of state come to North Carolina for the wide selection of pottery. In his own shop, he has approximately tens of thousands of dollars in inventory at a time and currently homes 16 other potters work as well as his own.
