BOONE — The final component for the $191 million P3 housing project on Appalachian State University’s campus is starting to take shape.
The multi-phase project, which started in 2019, has created new residence halls and parking lots on App State’s campus. In total, the project is providing nearly 2,300 beds for student housing.
In May, the last component of the P3 project began with the demolition of Eggers and Bowie residence halls. While the demolition process started a few months ago, the actual tearing down of the building could be seen in late July, according to App State news and media relations director Anna Oakes.
The area will be developed into a surface parking lot with approximately 150 spaces.
The final residence hall, New River Hall, received its certificate of occupancy the final week of July and residence assistants began moving in. A building dedication will be held in September.
Demolition of Gardner and Coltrane residence halls was completed in September 2021, and this area has been developed as surface parking with approximately 140 spaces. Completion is anticipated in the next couple of weeks, according to Oakes.
“This is the largest capital project in App State’s history. We broke ground on the first residence hall in 2019,” Chancellor Sheri Everts said in a statement. “Three years later, we are in the final stage of completion, and the project remains on time and under budget. Through this public-private partnership, we have replaced six residence halls with modernized living spaces for our students, have increased the total number of beds on campus and have provided better, more efficient parking facilities — all while saving the university time and money.”
