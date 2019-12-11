BOONE — The Appalachian State women’s basketball team announced the signing of four players for the class of 2020-21.
The Mountaineers signed guard 5-foot-7 Faith Alston, 5-7 Bailey Trumm, 5-10 guard Dane Bertolina 6-0 forward Mackenzie Ash-Smith.
“We are excited about the future of our women’s basketball program and our four newest Mountaineers,” App State coach Angel Elderkin said in a statement. “Each year, our coaching staff is tasked with finding the right student-athletes that fit our DNA as a program, while each of these ladies bring something different to the basketball court.”
Alston helped Paul VI Catholic High School win the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division 1 State championship in back-to-back seasons in 2018-19. Alston has helped Paul VI off to a 6-0 start and a No. 2 ranking in the DC Area poll, with five of the wins coming in double digits.
“Faith Alston is a super competitive point guard with a limitless amount of energy on both sides of the basketball,” Elderkin said in a statement. “Her ability to make plays in transition is a perfect fit for our up-tempo style of play.”
Bertolina averaged 15.9 points and 4.5 rebounds per game for Charlotte Catholic High School in the 2018-19 season. She has averaged double figures in scoring in her previous two season, and is averaging 21.8 points and five rebounds per game this season.
“Dane is a blue-collar player with a tremendous amount of passion for the game of basketball,” Elderkin said in a statement. “Her ability to score on three levels will add to our depth on the perimeter.”
Trumm is a four-year letter winner at Powell High School in Powell, Tenn. She averaged 18.8 points and 5.6 and 4.3 assists per game. She led the state in 3-pointers made last season and hit her 300th career 3-pointer and reached the career 1,000-point in her junior year.
“Bailey is a prolific shooter and we are excited about her ability to stretch the floor on offense for us,” Elderkin said in a statement. “Her countless hours spent in the gym to improve will have a positive impact on our culture.”
Appalachian State also signed Canadian forward Mackenzie Ash-Smith. Smith, who plays for Dawson College in Montreal, averages 20.5 points and 15.3 points per game. She is shooting 50 percent from the field and has helped Dawson College get off to a 7-1 start.
“Rebounding has been a staple for our program and Mackenzie is a tremendous rebounder,” Elderkin said in a statement. “Her versatility and toughness in the paint will be an asset to our program.”
