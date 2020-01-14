BOONE — Appalachian State University is making progress in expanding its online courses in addition to being on track to achieving its target for student enrollment growth, according to administrators.
In their goal to reach 20,000 students by this fall, university administrators have stated that they see online education as an area for growth. During the Jan. 13 university Faculty Senate meeting, Provost Darrell Kruger said the university plans to develop about 30 new online courses with support from the Center for Academic Excellence through the spring and summer.
In September, the university stated that more than 300 courses are offered online each year, with more than 700 available course sections. Kruger said that the goal is to develop 25 online courses each year during the next several years.
While developing online courses for this year, Kruger said administrators focused on creating online versions of existing courses. They considered the potential for enrollment growth in particular programs and increased general education courses offered online.
“Next year we’ll do a call for proposals like we have done in previous years,” Kruger said. “The call will be to either create online courses or programs or create new online academic programs. Online courses or new programs that have potential enrollment growth will be given priority.”
Ben Powell — a former Faculty Senate member who was appointed to the position of interim vice provost for online learning — has been assisting administrators in expanding online courses. Powell said organizers have been tracking distance education admissions, which are mostly online students but also include some satellite locations.
Fall applications for undergraduate distance education is down by about 9.4 percent, but is up by roughly 17.3 percent for graduates. Powell said these numbers should start improving soon for several reasons, such as its recent University of North Carolina system approval to offer Appalachian’s Master of Business Administration program online.
Faculty Senator Scott Marshall, a professor in the Department of Geological and Environmental Sciences, asked if the university would try to supplant enrollment numbers with on-campus students if the university doesn’t gain the amount of online students it had planned. Kruger answered no, and said administrators would continue to monitor online enrollment numbers.
Kruger added that the timing of online enrollment is different than students on the main campus, as those taking online courses register up through late into the summer or early fall.
The Faculty Senators approved a motion from the Committee on Committees to create an Ad Hoc Committee on Quality Online Teaching and Learning. The committee was created by a resolution that was passed at the group’s meeting, and its final composition was approved on Jan. 13. The group is charged with studying the quality of distance learning and assisting administrators with ensuring that quality. The ad hoc committee is composed of 14 individuals in various departments, including Powell.
In terms of students on the main campus, App State Associate Vice Chancellor for Enrollment Management Cindy Barr said that the university is ahead in overall enrollment numbers compared with this time last year because it has been admitting students sooner. For the spring semester, she said the university’s target was 350 students, and it is seeing between 460 to 480 students.
“It’s the same caliber of students that we admitted last year for spring admission,” Barr said.
For the fall, Barr said the university admitted its “early action” students prior to winter break. She added that App State’s acceptance rate was around 76 percent — near its 77 percent acceptance rate from last year. In terms of academic quality, GPA and SAT scores, Barr said data should be comparable to the last year.
Barr added that the university will continue to monitor enrollment numbers as the fall approaches.
