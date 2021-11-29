BOONE — For the fifth time in the last seven years, the Appalachian State Mountaineers are a 10-win team after they dispatched the Georgia Southern Eagles 27-3 on senior night at Kidd Brewer Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 27.
While the game did not really mean anything for the Sun Belt Conference standings, it had a lot of meaning for 28 players. It was the final home game for a legendary group of players that helped App (10-2, 7-1) reach its first national ranking and win four conference titles in the last five years.
However, it was not slated to be their final game in black and gold, with a battle against Louisiana in the Sun Belt title game set for Saturday, Dec. 4.
While the Eagles (3-9, 2-6) could gain nothing from a win other than pride, they came to The Rock with an upset in their sights.
Employing a triple option offense, there was little question as to what the Eagles wanted to do — run the ball down App State’s throat. By the time the Eagles attempted their first pass, they had already ran it 11 times and would take almost nine-and-a-half minutes off the clock during their first drive.
However, it was the Mountaineers that scored first. A 36-yard touchdown pass from Chase Brice to Malik Williams gave App a 7-0 lead that would prove to be valuable as the first half went on.
While the Mountaineers held Southern to only 63 rushing yards in the first half, the Eagles took their sweet time getting them. Of the 30 minutes in the first half, Southern was in possession for just under 21 minutes, dominating the ball but struggling to get anything out of it.
Even though their offense was unable to cap an offensive drive, the Southern defense was doing its best to hold back App State’s offense in check to keep it close.
If Southern wanted a defensive battle, the Mountaineers were happy to oblige. The third quarter was an offensive desert as both teams combined for only 97 yards and 30 came from back-to-back plays from Southern receiver Amare Jones.
App State linebacker D’Marco Jackson said after the game that the Mountaineers’ defensive success came down to the confidence they play with and the preparation headed into the game.
However, it was in the third where special teams took the spotlight.
First it was App State kicker Chandler Staton, kicking a 40-yard field goal that made him the school’s all-time leading scorer with his 447th point. Five minutes later, Britton Williams finally wiped the zero off of Southern’s scoreboard with a 38-yard field goal.
Southern was on the board, but one play was all it took for App to make it a two-possession game. Receiver Jalen Virgil received the kickoff at his 3-yard line, found a seam and used his track star speed to race down the right side for a touchdown.
After the Eagles failed to answer, the Mountaineers started the fourth with a bang. Brice hit Thomas Hennigan for a 68-yard bomb to make it 24-3 and dash any hopes of an Eagles comeback.
A final field goal from Staton and some clock grinding from the Mountaineers sealed their sixth straight win.
“That’s why you come here, to play for championships,” head coach Shawn Clark said. “We don’t back down to those high expectations and we’re going to play a very good Louisiana team.”
With the regular season wrapped up, the Mountaineers still have some dates left on the calendar. The Sun Belt Championship game in Lafayette, La., is next up on Saturday, Dec. 4, and a to-be-determined bowl game is in their future after.
Team Stats
App State GA Southern
Total Offense 329 yards 194 yards
Passing yards 235 yards 107 yards
Rushing yards 94 yards 87 yards
Penalties — Yards 7-66 4-25
Turnovers 1 1
Time of Possession 25:25 34:35
First Downs 12 15
Third Down Conv. 4/15 4/17
Fourth Down Conv. 2/3 2/4
Mountaineers Individual Stats
Passing
Cmp Att Yds TD Int
Chase Brice 12 24 235 2 0
Rushing
Att Yds Avg TD
Anderson Castle 6 31 5.2 0
Daetrich Harrington 6 26 4.3 0
Camerun Peoples 7 25 3.6 0
Nate Noel 9 21 2.3 0
Receiving
Rec Yds Avg TD
Corey Sutton 5 55 11.0 0
Thomas Hennigan 3 111 37.0 1
Malik Williams 2 41 20.5 1
Mike Evans 1 15 15.0 0
Jalen Virgil 1 13 13.0 0
Punting
Num Yds Avg I20
Xavier Subotsch 5 230 46.0 2
Kickoff Returns
No Yds Avg TD
Jalen Virgil 2 123 61.5 1
Punt Returns
No Yds Avg TD
Malik Williams 2 36 18.0 0
Thomas Hennigan 1 5 5.0 0
Kicking
FG FGA XP Pts
Chandler Staton 2 2 3 9
Defense
Tkl Solo Ast Sack TFL Int
Kaiden Smith 9 5 4 0.0 1.0 0
D’Marco Jackson 7 6 1 0.0 1.0 0
Caleb Spurlin 7 3 4 0.0 0.0 0
Trey Cobb 5 3 2 0.0 1.0 0
Nick Hampton 5 3 2 2.0 2.0 0
Brendan Harrington 5 3 2 1.0 2.5 0
Ryan Huff 5 3 2 0.0 0.0 0
Ronald Clarke 4 2 2 0.0 0.5 0
Shaun Jolly 3 3 0 0.0 0.0 0
Demetrius Taylor 3 1 2 1.0 1.5 0
Hansky Paillant 2 2 0 0.0 1.0 0
Steven Jones 2 2 0 0.0 0.0 0
