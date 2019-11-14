The Appalachian State University Department of Theatre and Dance presents the 2019 Fall Appalachian Dance Ensemble. This dance showcases features eight pieces having world premiere performances this month.
The production takes place in the Valborg Theatre at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, through Saturday, Nov. 23, with a 2 p.m. matinee on Sunday, Nov. 24. All shows are general admission and ticket prices are $17 for adults, $15 for faculty and staff and $10 for students.
FADE is an annual dance concert comprised of original works in the modern dance genre showcasing a wide variety of dance styles and themes, with each piece created by a different choreographer. “There are eight dances, which are very eclectic and accessible,” says Associate Professor of Dance Studies Susan Lutz, faculty coordinator for the ensemble. Lutz is joined by choreographer Marianne Adams, Professor of Dance Studies.
This year’s FADE offers a well-rounded program of dance and features a new work by guest artist Maree ReMalia. Born in South Korea and raised in the American Midwest, ReMalia is a freelance choreographer, performer, teaching artist and certified Gaga instructor. During her residency on university campus, she is creating a piece on dance students that includes exploration of movement, sound, text, and object manipulation.
Behind the scenes of FADE is a technical crew including Associate Professor of Theatre Arts John Marty, senior Technical Theatre and Design majors Bailey Bossow from Raleigh, Alex Koncsol from Charlotte and Sarah Large from Dallas. In addition to stage managing all eight performances, senior Interdisciplinary Studies major Alexis Ovenden from Durham is also designing lights for one of the pieces. Sue Williams, assistant chairperson and professor in theatre arts and Jen Helms, a senior theatre design/technology major from Boone, are designing costumes.
Performances are held at Valborg Theatre which faces the back of the Turchin Center for the Visual Arts on King Street. Parking is available after 5 p.m. on campus in faculty/staff lots and after 5:30 p.m. in the College Street parking deck near Belk Library and Information Commons.
For more information, call the Schaefer Center box office at (800) 841-ARTS (2787) or visit the website at www.theatreanddance.appstate.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.