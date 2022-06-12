With all its charms, it's no surprise that Blowing Rock is frequently noted as a favorite destination. In fact, over the years, the little town has gathered a number of notable accolades from travelers.
One of our favorite distinctions: Blowing Rock was voted one of 15 "Friendliest Small Towns" by readers of Travel Awaits in 2021. And just this year, editors of Southern Living magazine declared Blowing Rock one of the "South's Best Small Towns!"
The Blowing Rock itself was featured on the cover of the March 2022 issue of Our State magazine, accompanied by a romantic essay about the Rock, mountain mists, and transformation. Inside, the editor recalled her own cherished memory of a mother-daughter trip to Blowing Rock.
Sometimes, a specific feature of Blowing Rock is lauded, like when readers of Blue Ridge Country magazine noted Blowing Rock for "Best Main Street- Local Shopping."
Blowing Rock has also been designated as one of the "10 Best Small Towns for Adventure" in a USA Today "10 Best" poll.
The Blowing Rock Art & History Museum is the "Finest Museum" in the state, according to readers of Carolina Country magazine. You'll find several more businesses in Blowing Rock with their own well-earned titles, including "Most Romantic," a "Top 10 Domestic Destination," and "Most Scenic," among others.
Need more convincing that Blowing Rock is one of the East Coast's best places to live, work, visit and play?
