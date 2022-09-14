Wee Trade a win-win

What do you call a sale where shoppers get great items at bargain prices, consignors make money, and the Blue Ridge Partnership for Children Imagination Library project benefits? A win, win, win!

 Photo submitted

SPRUCE PINE — Fall is in the air, school is back in session and the kids need fall and winter “stuff”. We all know how quickly kids outgrow clothes, toys, furniture, and everything else they need and how expensive it can be to keep them in those things. AMY Wee Trade can help with some of those expenses as this consignment sale features the very best in “gently used” and new children’s fall and winter clothing. We also have gently loved toys, furniture, bedding, equipment, maternity clothes, and much, much more. This sale is shaping up to be full of quality items at great prices.

Not only does the AMY Wee Trade consignment sale offer quality kid-related items at great prices but, because of our generous consignors who donate 30% of their sales it also supports the Blue Ridge Partnership for Children’s Imagination Library project in Avery, Mitchell and Yancey counties. Imagination Library is the program started by Dolly Parton where a child who is aged birth to five years old gets an age-appropriate book once a month at no charge to their family when they are enrolled in the program.

