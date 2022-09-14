SPRUCE PINE — Fall is in the air, school is back in session and the kids need fall and winter “stuff”. We all know how quickly kids outgrow clothes, toys, furniture, and everything else they need and how expensive it can be to keep them in those things. AMY Wee Trade can help with some of those expenses as this consignment sale features the very best in “gently used” and new children’s fall and winter clothing. We also have gently loved toys, furniture, bedding, equipment, maternity clothes, and much, much more. This sale is shaping up to be full of quality items at great prices.
Not only does the AMY Wee Trade consignment sale offer quality kid-related items at great prices but, because of our generous consignors who donate 30% of their sales it also supports the Blue Ridge Partnership for Children’s Imagination Library project in Avery, Mitchell and Yancey counties. Imagination Library is the program started by Dolly Parton where a child who is aged birth to five years old gets an age-appropriate book once a month at no charge to their family when they are enrolled in the program.
Numerous studies have shown how much children benefit when they are regularly read to from the time they are born, and it is a great way to get in a daily dose of snuggle time. Each month more than 1,800 Imagination Library books are distributed in Avery, Mitchell and Yancey counties and almost 250,000 books have been mailed to our youngest residents since 2006.
The AMY Wee Trade Fall & Winter Children’s Consignment Sale is at the Cross Street Commerce Center, located at 31 Cross Street, Spruce Pine, NC. Early bird shopping begins from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22, with a $5 admission charge. Join us for the preview day to shop early and catch the best bargains on the best stuff. The sale continues from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 23, and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, with many items marked down to half price on Saturday. There is no admission charge for Friday and Saturday.
If you have questions about the sale, how to consign items, or if you would like to volunteer, please contact us at mytrade@gmail.com or call one of the Blue Ridge Partnership for Children offices at (828) 682-0047 or (828) 733-2899.
