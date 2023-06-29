Here in Blowing Rock since just after World War II, there has always been a well-maintained American Legion Hall. Ever-ready for business conducted by its namesake organization or for community events, it represents the sense of patriotism and togetherness that the town possesses.

First constructed in Blowing Rock by WWII veterans returning to the mountains of North Carolina, the American Legion Hall got a major renovation in 2014 into 2015, updating it to fit the needs of the townsfolk.

  

