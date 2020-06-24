Allen Fred Shelton, 77, of Main Haven Drive, Vilas, N.C., passed away Tuesday morning, June 23, 2020, at his home.
Funeral services for Allen Fred Shelton will be conducted Friday afternoon, June 26, 2020, at 2:00 p.m., at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. Masonic graveside rites and burial, provided by Snow Lodge 363, will follow in the Ellison Family Cemetery in Todd.
The family will receive friends Friday afternoon, from 12:30 until 2;00 p.m., at the funeral home, prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Masonic Lodge 363, PO Box 2672, Boone, North Carolina, 28607. Mountaineer Ruritan Club, 1161 Highway 321 North, Boone, North Carolina, 28607, or to Medi Home Hospice, 400 Shadowline Drive, Suite 102, Boone, North Carolina, 28607.
Online condolences may be sent to the Shelton family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com
Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.
