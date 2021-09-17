Since 1991, American Emergency Vehicles has been producing quality emergency vehicles in Ashe County. Like many companies, AEV has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, but director of sales Randy Barr says a good year is still on the books.
A go-to brand for manufacturers such as Ford, GM, Mercedes-Benz, International, Freightliner and Ram, Barr said the company expected roughly 1,260 orders between October 2019 and October 2020. He added that the COVID-19 pandemic leads the company to believe they might end up about 100 orders short, but it would still be a good year, owing to big numbers in the months before the pandemic.
Greg Warmuth, division controller at AEV, said he’s proud of the team they’ve built over the years.
With the invasion of the COVID-19 pandemic, Warmuth and his team did not panic or shutdown. In fact, he said they’ve had their busiest year yet and have struggled with the current vehicle demand. The main manufacturer for AEV is Ford, which has recently cut back on its supply for the company, causing challenges in meeting demands.
“Our facility is set up to build 1,300 vehicles every year. That’s one out of every four ambulances in the United States, meaning one out of every four ambulances come out of our Ashe County facilities,” said Warmuth. “We also have our vehicles on five continents.
“The expectations of our vehicles are also very high from our customers. I’ve seen people come in with head lamps and inspection glasses to make sure they’re perfect.”
Warmuth also touched base on the job shortage and how they’ve seen the impact, despite their 400-employee work force.
“We are very fortunate that we have been able to stay open, but we have had openings with no-show applicants,” Warmuth said.
While years of hard work and good products have led AEV to become a leading manufacturer of ambulances in America, Barr said recent trends in the industry have made AEV-built ambulances account for 25 percent of the ambulances on the road in America.
Recently, AEV has made the move into a new building in Jefferson, where the old Gates building used to be.
The company used to operate two plants in Jefferson, the REV Remount Center on Gates Road and its headquarters on Don Walters Road. The 210,000-square-feet REV Remount Center focuses on remounting vehicles — putting an old “box” onto a new chassis. Headquarters has now moved to Gates Road.
Barr said that the “box” of the ambulance will essentially last a lifetime, while the chassis will eventually have to be replaced due to natural wear and tear coming from being driven around.
The building cost $2 million to renovate and was mostly completed through the work of local contractors. A majority of the company’s employees come from Ashe County, with Barr saying the company currently employs 515 people.
Another aspect of AEV’s involvement in the community is an annual charity program, where employees can choose to donate any amount of their salary to a large pot, which is then matched by the company. The employees then vote to decide how the money is spread between chosen charities, mostly local ones. In 2019, the program led to $54,000 being donated to more than a dozen organizations.
The company is also one of only two in the county that is certified through the North Carolina Department of Labor’s Star Program. The program is designed to recognize employers and employees who have implemented effective safety and health management systems and maintain injury and illness rates that meet the criteria for participation.
