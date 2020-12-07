Accounting & Human
Resources Specialist
We are looking for our next team member! The ideal candidate will be a highly organized, detail oriented, but fast-paced, worker who can help our finance manager with daily transactional accounting tasks and management of multiple government contracts. Associates or bachelors degree in accounting or bookkeeping, or commensurate experience in nonprofit grants and contracts management are required. Experience and ease with accounting software systems, spreadsheets and general office computing tools is required. We offer a mission-centered, family-like work culture. Full job description is available on our website. This position will have a combination of both home-based and office-based work. This is a part-time, 20 hours per week; $18 per hour. Please submit the following three items: a resume, a cover letter, and a completed application which can be downloaded from our website, thechildrenscouncil.org, by December 18, 2020, to Elisha Childers at elisha@thechldrenscouncil.org, or by mail to the Childrens Council at 225 Birch Street, Suite 3, Boone, NC 28607. Incomplete applications will not be considered.
