BOONE — Seventeen high school students from eight states converged in the High Country two weeks ago, having successfully won entry into the Appalachian Entrepreneurship Academy, hosted by Appalachian State University and jointly produced by the Appalachian Regional Commission, non-profits EntreEd and STEMWest, and App State.
For the most part, these adolescents becoming young men and women did not know each other as they embarked on the 2-week course. Look at a scatter chart developed by Erich Schlenker, Director of the App State-based Transportation Insight Entrepreneurship Center, and at the beginning, the group of students collectively had little or no confidence that they could be entrepreneurs. Fast forward 14 days, and their confidence had soared. A couple of the participants even suggested they could teach the next course.
That's how much they had learned in the two weeks, about themselves as well as about business. After an introduction to what entrepreneurship is, the students were divided into six teams, and each team was challenged to come up with an idea for a business — an enterprise — that targeted a market need. On Friday, July 22, they presented those ideas in front of their peers and a panel of five judges in what the Academy organizers billed as the "Big Idea Pitch Contest."
Each team had six minutes to "pitch" their idea to the judges, and up to an additional four minutes to field any questions from the panel. Some of the ideas focused on for-profit opportunities, such as "Smarket," which proposed virtual reality and other computer-based technology to create a software application for choosing better fitting clothes online. Another for-profit pitch was for "Next Level Advising," to provide counseling to small business owners about different aspects of their enterprises, whether startup or ongoing. Another for-profit, "Diamond Grounds & Marketplace," looked to capitalize on the sale of coffee in a downtown, underdeveloped marketplace.
Non-profit entrepreneurial ideas focused on addressing social, cultural and economic needs. "Girl Gains" targeted a market of 20-30 year-old women, providing safe environments free of harassment in places like gyms and fitness centers. "Holler Youth Development Corporation" looked to move perhaps economically disadvantaged communities forward largely by harnessing the energy and ideas of its youth. "Onward Collaborative" highlighted the current high levels of teen pregnancies, teen suicides, and teen drug use before offering community based solutions.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 10 full-time journalists to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. The Watauga Democrat does not have a paywall, but your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Trusted local news has never been more important, but providing the information you need, information that can change sometimes minute-by-minute, requires a partnership with you, our readers. Please consider making a contribution today to support this vital resource that you and countless others depend on.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.