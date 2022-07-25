BOONE — Seventeen high school students from eight states converged in the High Country two weeks ago, having successfully won entry into the Appalachian Entrepreneurship Academy, hosted by Appalachian State University and jointly produced by the Appalachian Regional Commission, non-profits EntreEd and STEMWest, and App State.

For the most part, these adolescents becoming young men and women did not know each other as they embarked on the 2-week course. Look at a scatter chart developed by Erich Schlenker, Director of the App State-based Transportation Insight Entrepreneurship Center, and at the beginning, the group of students collectively had little or no confidence that they could be entrepreneurs. Fast forward 14 days, and their confidence had soared. A couple of the participants even suggested they could teach the next course.

