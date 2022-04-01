"Approved." "Denied." These are the words Yolanda Adams heard as she waited to be approved for residency in the United States.
When she was 8 years old, Yolanda first emigrated from Bogota, Colombia, to Fort Lauderdale, Fla. She and her mother came to live with her older brothers Mario and Manuel Ruiz. At the time, Yolanda was not a permanent resident. She stayed only for the duration of her tourist visa. When she returned to the United States, she was 17 years old; her mother petitioned for her residency.
Yolanda remembers the intimidating immigration interview. Heavy, bulletproof glass. A tiny window. She presented her case from a small folder that included details about her life and family. If denied, she was unsure what would happen because her mother — also named Yolanda — had moved already to the United States. Ultimately, immigration supported her case. At 17 years old, Yolanda arrived permanently in Fort Lauderdale for her senior year of high school. She moved to Boone, NC, when she was 26.
"Sometimes we have obstacles that we think are walls, but they are actually windows,” she says.
Yolanda soon realized her knowledge of English was insufficient. She shut down, did not participate in school, and resorted to observing. Her teachers thought she had a speech impediment because of her lack of communication.
Because of her immigration experiences, Yolanda identifies strongly with immigrant newcomers who may struggle to fit in in the United States. She knows the feeling of "culture shock." Many children arrive in the United States and are made to feel they must assimilate. A new language, strange food, unfamiliar social rules, foreign music and TV shows — a culture altogether different from their own. Reflecting now, Yolanda expresses gratitude for the opportunity to be a citizen of the United States despite early experiences of racism and her own challenges with assimilation.
Since 2017, Yolanda has been the Family Resource Coordinator for Watauga County Schools. When she first moved to Boone at 26, she worked as a Spanish interpreter at the Watauga County Health Department from 2002-2007. Yolanda quickly started to connect to the Latino/a/x community in Watauga County. Many pregnant mothers visiting the health department are the mothers and children she now works within the schools.
After working at the health department, she became a Spanish interpreter for Watauga County Schools in 2013. Her job as interpreter slowly evolved into the Family Resource Coordinator role. The families needed orientation to this new environment, and immigrant children required their families to feel safe.
"There was a bigger need. Children need their families to feel supported. If a child is in fear that their family will be deported, that they will not have food or lose their home, they cannot sit in class and learn,” Yolanda says.
Yolanda, who started as an interpreter and translator, has become a community advocate and leader. Her focus has shifted from interpretation to empowerment of the local Latino/a/x community. Yolanda’s immediate supervisor, Student Services Director Paul Holden, and Superintendent Scott Elliott, have been supportive of the evolution of her role in the local school system.
Yolanda began implementing the North Carolina State University developed Juntos program in Watauga County Schools in 2016. This program includes six workshops with eighth- and ninth-grade parents and students about the process of applying to college and the benefits of higher education.
"Some families believe they don't have the means or (that their kids are) not cut (out) for that. The parents are all of the sudden realizing maybe we can do this,” she says.
Yolanda encourages parents to motivate their children to be the best they can be. She adds, ”We put a lot of pressure on our kids to get accepted to a four-year college, and if they do not, they are a failure. We cannot put everybody in a box to be a four-year student."
Yolanda encourages families to promote education or training to their children, whether technical school, two-year community college education or a doctorate. She reiterates that a college application is more than GPA, and that it includes a whole picture of the student, including volunteer work, clubs and character.
Yolanda attended Broward Community College in Fort Lauderdale to study Business Administration. She encourages Latino/a/x families not to throw away the sacrifice many have made to immigrate to the United States, saying "We are sacrificing.”
After implementing Juntos, Yolanda and Isauro Estrada started Semillas (which translates in English to the word Seeds) in 2019 at Parkway School. "We dissected the way the schools in the US work compared to our countries,” she says.
The Semillas program starts in kindergarten. Five sessions introduce families to school resources and describe ways to get involved at school.
"These families suddenly realized they were welcome and included, and they had felt outside. We started seeing a lot more (parent) diversity in the school,” Yolanda says.
Spanish-speaking parents feel included, utilize school resources and establish relationships. The Semillas program also seeks to facilitate teachers' understanding of newcomers' and their families' unique needs.
Yolanda has received multiple awards related to community leadership and service. In January 2022, she received the Appalachian State University Chancellor's Award for Inclusive Excellence in the Community. At first, Yolanda wondered if community members included her to check a "Latina box." She struggled to accept the leadership role that others continued to give her.
"It is not about the responsibility (of being a leader), but about admitting that you are a leader,” Yolanda says. She now hears her voice in the community as relevant and valuable. Others act on her guidance and listen to her experience.
"It has been a long road for me … (I am) bringing my heart to the table … Inclusion is to find your voice at (the) table, speak up and for others to act on what (you say),” Yolanda says.
Adding to her list of responsibilities she has taken on, Yolanda — a Boone Chamber of Commerce member — is also co-founder of Q' Pasa Appalachia. This Facebook group seeks to connect Latino/a/x-owned businesses with the community and Latino/a/x individuals with local businesses.
Much of what she has achieved in the community, Yolanda attributes to her mother. She says, "I am just like my mom. It is amazing to see how she is still within me. She's gone, but she's not gone. She was always strong and courageous (and) did not let herself go into pity mode. She was creative. That resilience has passed through her DNA to me. Until her last breath, she was helping me. It was time for me to realize, 'This is who you are, and you have to give yourself value.” Those roots pull me so hard." Yolanda lost her mother on Nov. 23, 2020.
Another project of Yolanda’s is Cafe con Leche with a Cop (the English translation is Coffee with Milk with a Cop), a program she started in 2016. Sometimes interactions with law enforcement in Latino/a/x countries are not positive. Yolanda wanted to create opportunities for safe interactions between law enforcement and the Latino/a/x community.
"I realized there was a lack of education from both sides. The unknown is sometimes what creates fear,” Yolanda says.
She holds meetings at Higher Grounds, next to Dos Amigos Mexican restaurant in Boone. The sessions teach participants about local law enforcement norms and roles. Yolanda says that through these meetings, the Latino/a/x community has realized that local law enforcement are there to help protect and serve.
"Sometimes we [Latino/a/x individuals] do not look directly in the eyes to show respect. Law enforcement can interpret this as hiding something when it is a sign of respect for authority. There was learning from both sides,” Yolanda says.
Blown away by the response to Cafe Con Leche with a Cop, Yolanda says she realized people in the Latino/a/x community trusted her. She needed to honor that trust by being thoughtful and bringing valuable resources to them. David Osborne from the Boone Police Department later led a self-defense class. Police officer Kat Eller collaborated with Yolanda to organize American Heart Association's CPR classes for the local Latino/a/x community in Spanish.
Another initiative with law enforcement has been the Faith Action ID Drive in collaboration with Boone's Immigrant Justice Coalition, led by Sarah Donovan and Jorge Escobar. Yolanda and the IJC collaborated with Faith Action of Greensboro to create a valid form of ID for immigrants that the Boone Police Department recognizes. The Faith Action IDs are a tool law enforcement, city departments, health centers, schools, businesses and cultural arts organizations use to better identify, serve, and protect the Latino/a/x community. The first time they offered to make ID cards, more than 400 people requested one.
"The Latino/a/x community has started reaching out … not concerned about calling the police when they have a car accident,” Yolanda says. “The police protect our entire community without regard for our country of origin.”
Yolanda has a strong relationship with Andy LeBeau, Boone Chief of Police, who often includes her in the interview process for new hires. "Who would have thought that a girl from Colombia would be having dinner with (a) chief of police in the United States,” Yolanda says.
Yolanda is currently working on the next Latino/a/x fair happening on April 29 at Watauga High School. The event will be complete with Mexican-style floral decorations, a dance performed by Las Rosas y El Clavel dance group and speakers. This year's Latino/a/x fair is the culmination of a series of educational sessions in the community focusing on trauma, resilience, and mental health. Yolanda is utilizing a $5,000 grant from the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) awarded to Q' Pasa Appalachia focused on decreasing stigma around mental health in the Latinx community to fund education and events like the Latino/a/x fair.
"When we think about mental health, we tend to think (of) craziness, (which) is not the case. If I have a stomachache, (I) need to go to the doctor. We need to change (our) mindset. Sometimes, there is a traumatic event in our lives, (and) there are repercussions from that trauma,” Yolanda says.
Having her own experiences with trauma, Yolanda thought the fair would be a great experience for the local Latino/a/x community. Her own trauma includes a bomb explosion that broke windows in her home at age 13, during the height of drug lord Pablo Escobar’s reign of terror and violence in Colombia. She also endured experiences with an alcoholic father and witnessed domestic violence in her childhood home.
"There are ways that we can heal. If you need help, get it. (For) us to be better human beings, we need to deal with this,” she says.
Yolanda envisions becoming an advocate beyond the walls of Watauga County Schools for the Latino/a/x community at large. She adds, ”We are making this community the best it can be. I don't think my job is done. Because I have received so much, I feel that I need to give back.”
Reflecting on what all she has given to the community, Yolanda says, "When people say ‘You did a great job,’ it was not me. It was a group effort. It takes a village to make a huge impact in the community.” Going forward, she is also is telling others, “Don’t be afraid … Give back to the community."
